"Off the charts" - Liverpool urged to sign Bundesliga forward

Former England international Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Liverpool-linked midfielder Youssoufa Moukoko, predicting that he will attract interest from many top Premier League clubs.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund ace Moukoko. Moukoko, whose current deal expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, is far from agreeing to a new contract with Dortmund. It has been claimed that the Reds could capitalize on the situation by making a move for Moukoko in the coming months. Furthermore, it is believed that Jurgen Klopp’s side are leading the race to secure his services.

Youssoufa Moukoko in the Bundesliga this season for @BVB:
4 starts
444 minutes played
4 goals
2 assists
9 shots on goal
5 chances created
7 dribbles won
Getting his chances. And taking them.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City’s clash against Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday (October 25), Hargreaves lauded Moukoko for his spell-binding performances. The former Manchester United man told BT Sport (via Liverpool Echo):

“He’s producing the goods, a bit like Jude, Jude’s only 19, Moukoko’s amazing, only 17. The numbers throughout the youth ranks have been off the charts, he’s always played two, three years ahead, he’s always producing numbers, can he do it in men’s football?

“And he’s been doing it. I think we’ll see a great athlete and one of those players I’m sure all the Premier League teams will be looking at. To be producing at this level at 17 is incredible.”

Moukoko has been in stunning form for the Bundesliga outfit this season, scoring four times and claiming five assists in 16 appearances across competitions. Apart from the Merseysiders, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have also reportedly been keeping an eye on the teenager.

Liverpool could feel the full might of Ajax on Champions League Group A matchday five

Klopp’s men will make the trip to the Johan Cruyff Arena for their Champions League matchday five clash against Group A rivals Ajax on Wednesday night (October 26). The Reds are coming into the match on the back of three consecutive Group A wins, while the Dutch outfit have lost their last three.

Third-placed Ajax currently sit six points behind second-placed Liverpool (9 points). They need a win to keep their last 16 hopes alive. Considering a draw is of no use to Steve Cooper's side, they could throw the kitchen sink at the Merseyside outfit.

#UCL | Group A Heading Into Matchday 5:
1. Napoli 12 Pts
2. Liverpool 9 Pts
3. Ajax 3 Pts
4. Rangers 0 Pt

An early goal for the hosts could put pressure on the six-time champions, who will go into the match without the attacking flair of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. It will be interesting to see what approach Klopp takes to nullify Ajax’s attacking threat on Wednesday.

