"Offensively, he has a lot of assets" - Ralf Rangnick on Manchester United star's qualities and room for improvement

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on full-back Diogo Dalot during a recent press conference. Dalot has been excellent since Rangnick took over, receiving regular game time.

The Portuguese full-back has been a constant fixture for Manchester United in the right-back position since the German's appointment.

Dalot is obviously enjoying the increased game time and Rangnick is happy with the Portuguese’s development. He, however, claimed there was still room for him to improve defensively. Rangnick said:

“I mean offensively, he has a lot of assets. He did well. He is somebody who can deliver crosses from the wing. He is also able to take on players in one on one situations. The areas where he can still improve and there is space to improve, is obviously his defensive work. He is not much of a defensive fullback, more of an offensive fullback. But this is normal.

"There are quite a few other fullbacks in other clubs where it’s the same. Quite a few of those fullbacks formerly played as right or left wingers, and therefore so far with the development with the development since I am here of Diogo and Alex, I am happy.”

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick happy with Dalot and Telles's offensive contributions

Ralf Rangnick has handed both Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot a new lease of life at Manchester United. Dalot was linked with a move away from the club but recently stressed his desire to fight for his place. So far, the full-back has exceeded expectations.

Rangnick’s style relies on full-backs to provide width, something Dalot excels at. Dalot's competitor for the right-back spot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is obviously the better defender of the two but he has his issues going forward.

On the other side, Alex Telles has been highly impressive in Shaw’s absence.

While Rangnick’s attacking philosophies might mean that he plans to continue in the same vein with regards to his full-back selections, he revealed that both Shaw and Wan-Bissaka have not been fit recently:

“They get more gametime right now(Telles and Dalot) because Luke is injured and Aaron is still ill. So, I am happy to have those two players available. And, as I said, offensively, both of them have their assets and strengths, but defensively there is still some space for improvement,” the German said.

