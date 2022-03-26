“Offering even something more than Klopp” – Fabio Capello lavishes praise on Serie A coach who has been compared Liverpool boss

It goes without saying that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the finest managers in world football right now, thanks to his brilliant exploits at Anfield in recent years. Former AC Milan head coach Fabio Capello, however, believes Genoa boss Alexander Blessin is currently offering more than the Reds gaffer.

Capello made the comment after Italy were eliminated from the World Cup Qualifiers playoffs by North Macedonia on Thursday, courtesy of a 1-0 defeat. Reacting to the setback, the Italian blamed the Azzurri for failing to initiate vertical passes during the game as well as falling short in terms of physicality.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 43 - Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more goals against Arsenal in all competitions (43) than they have versus any other opponent. Anticipation. 43 - Under Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more goals against Arsenal in all competitions (43) than they have versus any other opponent. Anticipation. https://t.co/Vg36lnQkV3

The former AC Milan manager then urged the national team to adopt a similar playing style to the one Klopp has established at Anfield.

“There were no vertical passes or physical strength, there is no habit to making challenges. On the other hand, we should follow Jurgen Klopp’s playing style,” the Italian was quoted as saying as per Football Italia.

Fabio Capello went further to claim that two Serie A managers, Vincenzo Italiano and Alexander Blessin, are replicating Jurgen Klopp's system at Atalanta and Genoa respectively. The latter, according to him, is even offering more than the Liverpool tactician at the moment.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Jurgen Klopp has the 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 of praise for Liverpool's January signing Luis Diaz Jurgen Klopp has the 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 of praise for Liverpool's January signing Luis Diaz 🔴💫

He said:

“The only ones doing that in Italy are Atalanta and look at their results. Vincenzo Italiano is trying something similar, the same as Alexander Blessin at Genoa, who is offering something even more than Klopp.”

The German is still working wonders in the Premier League

What are Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp up to this season?

It's been quite a remarkable season for Liverpool so far. The Reds have been firing on all cylinders since the campaign kicked off and are showing no signs of slowing down at the moment. Jurgen Klopp's men have already laid their hands on their first trophy of the term, beating Chelsea in a penalty shootout to claim the EFL Carabao Cup recently.

As it stands, the Merseyside outfit still have their quadruple hopes intact. They currently rank second in the Premier League table with 69 points in 29 games, just one point behind first-placed Manchester City. Liverpool are also active in both the Champions League and the FA Cup, where they've reached the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

