Official: Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo wins 2023-24 Saudi Pro League Golden Boot award

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Golden Boot for the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season after scoring the most goals in the league. The Portuguese forward helped his side secure a second-place finish in the Saudi top flight as he found the net 35 times.

Ronaldo played his first full season with Al-Nassr this term, having joined them midway through the 2022-23 campaign as a free agent. Despite being 39 years old, the Real Madrid legend proved his mettle that age has not dulled his sharpness in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an impressive 35 goals for the Knights of Najd in the Saudi Pro League, adding a further 11 assists in just 31 appearances. The experienced forward was rewarded for his efforts with the Golden Boot, an award handed to the division's best goalscorer.

By winning the award in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo became the first player to win the Golden Boot in four different countries. He had previously won it in Spain, Italy, and England when he plied his trade in Europe before moving to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke a number of records en route to winning the Golden Boot. His 35 goals for Al-Nassr are the most in a single season in the league's history. He also became the player to record the highest number of goal contributions in a single season in the league's history.

The Portuguese great became the second-fastest player to 20 goals in a single season in the league, needing only 20 games to do so. He also finished the season with an incredible goalscoring rate of a goal every 75 minutes.

Although his side fell short of winning the league this season, Cristiano Ronaldo was impressive in attack. His performances for the side earned him a place in the Portugal squad for next month's UEFA Euro 2024.

Al-Nassr set to offer Cristiano Ronaldo contract extension - Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly looking to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at their club by offering him a new one-year contract. The Portuguese great is due to run out of a contract by the end of the 2024-25 season, but the club are unwilling to allow him to leave.

TalkSPORT reports that the club have held internal talks and will look to keep Ronaldo until he turns 41, at least. They want him to remain in Saudi until the 2026 summer. They believe this will boost his chances of playing at the FIFA World Cup in the USA and profit the league.

The Saudi Arabian side failed to win their league, falling behind Neymar's Al-Hilal, who ended the season without defeat. Ronaldo will be hopeful of helping the Knights of Najd win multiple silverware before he leaves.