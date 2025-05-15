OFFICIAL: Barcelona win 2024-25 LaLiga after their 2-0 win over cross-town rivals Espanyol

Barcelona have officially secured the 2024-25 LaLiga title after they defeated Espanyol 2-0 on Thursday (May 15). It is La Blaugrana’s 28th league title and their second in the last three seasons.

Afte Real Madrid secured a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Mallorca on Wednesday, Barcelona needed at least three points from their last three league matches to walk away with the title.

The match kicked off with Barcelona looking a little bit off the pace as Espanyol registered the first shot of the game just four minutes in. 12 minutes later, Javi Puado forced goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny into a brilliant save. Hansi Flick’s men took control as the game progressed, but Espanyol’s defense proved a hard nut to crack as the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.

Barcelona started the second half strongly and took the lead in the 53rd minute, courtesy of Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old received a pass from Dani Olmo, drove forward, and curled in a left-footed effort into the far corner. Barca continued to crank up the pressure and their chances of winning the title further increased when Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera was given his marching orders for violent conduct in the 80th minute.

Espanyol pushed for an equalizer in the dying embers before a well-worked move involving Yamal and Fermin Lopez saw the latter smash home (90+5') from close range to guarantee the needed three points.

La Blaugrana have scored the most goals (97) in LaLiga this season. They didn't lose their last 16 league games (W14, D2)—their best run in the competition between December 2020 and April 2021, when they had a run of 19 unbeaten matches (W16, D3).

Lamine Yamal stars as Barcelona secures 28th league title

Lamine Yamal once again turned a few heads with his performance in Barca’s 2-0 win against Espanyol. The 17-year-old proved to be his side’s knight in shining armor, registering a goal and an assist on the night.

Apart from his goal contributions, he registered 100 touches, won 11 duels, completed five take-ons, had five touches in the opposition’s box, created two chances, and registered five shots.

Yamal has now won two LaLiga titles since he was promoted to La Blaugrana first team, with his first in the 2022-23 campaign. It’s his third domestic title this season, having defeated Real Madrid to win the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey.

