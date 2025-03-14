OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for UEFA Nations League Q/Fs against Denmark

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League quarterfinals against Denmark next week. Roberto Martinez has announced a fine blend of youth and experience in his roster.

Ad

Sporting's 17-year-old sensation Geovany Quenda has found a place in the squad. Manchester City defender Ruben Diaz has been called up as well. Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have also made the cut.

Ronaldo, as usual, will be leading his nation's charge as he aims to lift the Nations League for the second time in his career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also won the trophy in 2019.

The 40-year-old may be in the twilight of his career, but has shown no signs of slowing down. Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 27 goals from 32 games across competitions this season for Al-Nassr.

Ad

Trending

The Portuguese superstar has scored 927 goals from 1268 games in his career for club and country. Of them, 135 have been scored for his nation in 217 outings.

What has Portugal manager Roberto Martinez said about Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the national team?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking earlier this week, Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez outlined why he continues to select Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad. He said:

Ad

“When I talk about a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, I also evaluate him on the basis of these three key aspects. His talent is indisputable; he is one of the best in the history of football. His experience is also unique: the only player to play in six European Championships and to have more than 200 international matches."

Ad

He continued:

“But what stands out the most is his commitment. His passion for representing Portugal is contagious and motivates the entire team. He is not in the team today for what he has been, but for what he continues to be: the top scorer with 17 goals in the 21 games we have played in two years.”

Ad

He concluded:

“The big dream with Portugal is to win the only title that this team is missing: the World Cup. It is not a question of avoiding pressure, but of assuming it with ambition. We want to find the balance between immediate success and building a project with a vision for the future.”

Portugal will face Denmark at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on March 20 for the quarterfinals first leg. The return leg is scheduled for March 23 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback