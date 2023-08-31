Official: Cristiano Ronaldo named Saudi Pro League 'Player of the Month' for August

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for August. The Portuguese superstar was on song this month as he scored five goals and provided two assists in three appearances.

After drawing a blank against Al-Taawooun, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Al-Fateh and followed it up with a brace against Al-Shabab in the next match. Al-Nassr lost their opening two league matches this term, with Ronaldo missing the first game due to an injury.

They have since bounced back and have won their next two and the 38-year-old superstar has been at the forefront of the team's success, scoring and assisting. His link-up with Sadio Mane has been crucial to the team so far this campaign.

Expand Tweet

This is the second time Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month. He won his first such award in February. After winning the award back in February, Ronaldo posted on social media:

"Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team. @AlNassrFC."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is yet to comment on winning the Player of the Month award for August.

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro was bemused by the refereeing decision to disallow Cristiano Ronaldo's goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace from the penalty spot in Al-Nassr's most recent game against Al-Shabab. The Portugal captain, however, had one goal disallowed during the game.

Despite finding the back of the net with a spectacular header, Ronaldo's effort was ruled out by the referee. Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro reacted to the incident and expressed his frustration at the decision, telling the media (via O Jogo Portugal):

"Why did the referee disallow Cristiano's goal? In the Saudi League I saw a similar case: there was a stronger push than the one we saw today, but the referee validated the goal. I won't say more, but everyone saw it."

Al-Alamy will return to action on September 2 as they take on Al-Hazm in an SPL clash. Castro's side will look to continue their winning run and make up for lost ground.