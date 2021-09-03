Official: Cristiano Ronaldo to wear #7 jersey at Manchester United

In an official statement, Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic no. 7 shirt after joining from Juventus this summer. The Portuguese, who secured a blockbuster return to Old Trafford during the recently-concluded summer transfer window, previously spent six memorable years at Old Trafford.

Since inheriting the no. 7 shirt at Manchester United during his first stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on to become one of the best players in the world. Despite the pressure of taking up the iconic shirt previously worn by the likes of David Beckham, Eric Cantona and George Best, the forward thrived at Manchester United.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo won several trophies, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League, during his first stint with the Red Devils. As he awaits a second debut at Manchester United now, Cristiano Ronaldo will be buoyed by the fact that he can sport his preferred no.7 at the back.

Edinson Cavani, who was the owner of the no. 7 shirt at Manchester United before the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, has now switched to no. 21.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Portugal in their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday. The 36-year-old netted a brace towards the dying embers of the game to hand Portugal a 2-1 comeback win.

With his two perfectly-executed headers on the night, Cristiano Ronaldo also surpassed Ali Daei's record for most number of international goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now netted 111 goals from 180 matches at senior level for his country.

Despite playing an integral role in helping Portugal win the game, Cristiano Ronaldo picked up a suspension. The Manchester United forward took off his shirt to celebrate and was handed a booking, which will make him unavailable for selection in Portugal's next qualifier.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from Portugal international duty #mulive [@PsoccerCOM] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 2, 2021

As such, Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the national team. Manchester United have now received a massive boost with him potentially returning to the club earlier than expected as he will play no further part in the qualifiers.

The Red Devils are pinning their hopes on Cristiano Ronaldo to make his second debut in front of Manchester United fans at Old Trafford on September 11. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men host a struggling Newcastle United and it could be the perfect introduction for the talismanic forward.

Edited by Nived Zenith