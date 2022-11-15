Official: England announce shirt numbers ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

England have announced their 26-man squad's shirt numbers ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions head to the international tournament to kick off their campaign in Group B against Iran on 21 November.

Gareth Southgate's men will then face the USA on 25 November and Wales on 29 November.

The squad at Southgate's disposal is one brimming with talent, and the numbers they will don in the FIFA World Cup tournament have been announced.

Tottenham Hotspur striker and England's captain Harry Kane has been handed his preferred #9 shirt.

The Spurs frontman has been in form ahead of the tournament with 13 goals and three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has been handed the #7 shirt, which may indicate how Southgate is planning his attack.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, who competes with Grealish and his City teammate Phil Foden, has been given #17 - the Gunners attacker's preferred number is seven.

Foden will don the #20 shirt as he does for the Cityzens, and he has been superb heading into the FIFA World Cup.

City's versatile attacking midfielder has made 20 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looks likely to be first-choice at the tournament as he has been handed the #1 jersey.

Here is the full list of shirt numbers that England players will wear at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

England defender John Stones gives discusses his bond with Harry Maguire ahead of the FIFA World Cup

The duo have become prominent members of Southgate's defense

Maguire has endured a difficult spell at Manchester United, where he has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

The world's most expensive defender has made nine appearances in all competitions, but just four have been as a starter.

The Red Devils skipper will head into his third international tournament with Stones, and the duo are expected to line up alongside one another.

Stones told BBC Sport about his relationship with the United captain:

"When I look at Harry, I see a partner. Through all our experiences he's had my back and I've had his."

The defensive duo played together at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the European Championships in 2021.

They have appeared 29 times together for England, which coincided with the side's fourth-placed finish at the World Cup and second-place finish at the Euros.

Stones continued:

"We've had so many games together, we've made a bond and a partnership together. We know what the other person is going to do and how we work best together. It clicks."

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ John Stones on Harry Maguire: “He is a person who is not willing to give in. He is a top player, an incredible person. I admire him, his mentality.“ [ @MailSport John Stones on Harry Maguire: “He is a person who is not willing to give in. He is a top player, an incredible person. I admire him, his mentality.“ [@MailSport] https://t.co/d2ItqVZbRu

Other defenders rivaling Stones and Maguire for a starting berth in Qatar are Everton's Conor Coady, Tottenham's Eric Dier, and Arsenal's Ben White.

