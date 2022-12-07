Official: Full set of fixtures for 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter-finals confirmed

The full set of fixtures for the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed.

32 teams started their journey in Qatar and only 16 remained after the culmination of the group stages.

The Round of 16 fixtures have now also been played. The likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shone the brightest in this round of the tournament.

The Netherlands defeated the USA in the first game of the Round of 16. Goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind, and Denzel Dumfries secured a 3-1 win for the Dutch.

Argentina, meanwhile, earned a 2-1 win against Australia. Messi and Julian Alvarez scored against the Socceroos.

Olivier Giroud's record-breaking strike and a majestic brace from Mbappe sealed a commanding 3-1 win for defending world champions France against Poland.

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, and Bukayo Saka's strikes secured a 3-0 win for England against Senegal.

Croatia beat Japan via a penalty shootout to fix their place in the last eight of the World Cup.

Brazil smashed South Korea 4-1 to seal their spot in the last eight while Morocco beat 2010 champions Spain via penalties to grab their berth.

Portugal, meanwhile, secured a thumping 6-1 win against Switzerland to advance to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.

Here is the full set of fixtures for the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals:

Croatia vs. Brazil (December 9)

Netherlands vs. Argentina (December 9)

Morocco vs. Portugal (December 10)

England vs. France (December 10)

Argentina captain Lionel Messi named his four favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina have already advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi has picked his choice of favorites to win the tournament. He said (via Hindustan Times):

"Argentina are one of the candidates. Argentina are a powerhouse and are always among the best. We knew we were one of the candidates, but we had to prove it on the pitch and we proved it again against Australia."

Messi added:

"Brazil are doing very well, despite the defeat against Cameroon. They are still one of the great favorites. France are also doing well and Spain, despite losing to Japan, are a team that play very well, that are very clear about what they do and it is very difficult to take the ball away from them, as they control possession for a long time. It will be difficult to beat them."

After the quarter-finals, the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played on December 13 and 14.

