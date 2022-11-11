Official: Lionel Scaloni announces 26-man Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has released his 26-man squad to represent La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will kick off in Qatar later this month. The tactician announced the squad in a video posted on the national team's official account on Twitter.

The list contains a number of obvious names as well as a few surprise picks. Lionel Messi, unsurprisingly, makes the squad and will lead the attack with the captain's band on his arm.

Lionel Scaloni opted to go with three goalkeepers, namely Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, and Franco Armani. The defense is made up of a few established names, including Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, and Juan Foyth, as well as some fast-rising stars such as Lisandro Martinez and Nahuel Molina.

In midfield, Scaloni decided to stick with some proven names like Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, and Alejandro Gomez. Despite concerns over their fitness levels, fans will get to see players like Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria in action for Argentina in Qatar,

They will be joined by a host of other attacking stars, including Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez. You can the 26-man squad in full below:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani.

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Christian Romero, German Pezella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth.

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Alejandro Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios.

Attackers: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa.

Manager: Lionel Scaloni.

It is worth noting that the World Cup will officially kick off in Qatar on 20 November when the host nation takes on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. The tournament will last for one month, with the final scheduled to take place on 18 December.

Argentina's opponents in the 2022 World Cup group phase

Can Argentina win their third honor in the space of two years by winning the World Cup in Qatar?

Argentina have been drawn into Group C, alongside Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico. They will play their opening game of the World Cup against Saudi Arabia on 22 November before facing Mexico and Poland on 26 November and 30 November, respectively.

Scaloni's men are the favorites to come out on top of the group as they are performing well at the moment. La Albiceleste are currently on an incredible run that has seen them go unbeaten in 37 games.

In addition, Argentina are currently ranked the third-best national team in the world as per the latest FIFA Rankings, with Mexico ranked 13th, Poland 16th, and Saudi Arabia 51st.

