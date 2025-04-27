OFFICIAL: Liverpool clinch 2024-25 Premier League title after 5-1 win over Tottenham

Liverpool have emerged as the winners of the 2024-25 Premier League title after a stylish 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur. The Reds came from behind to defeat Ange Postecoglou's side at Anfield to secure their 20th top-flight title with four games to spare.

Arne Slot's side came into the weekend knowing a draw would be enough to see them crowned champions after Arsenal dropped points to Crystal Palace in midweek. The Reds played host to Tottenham, who have lost four of their last five league games, with their sole victory coming at home to relegated Southampton.

The visitors struck first through Dominic Solanke inside 12 minutes, creating a notion that an upset was in store. The Reds needed just four minutes to level matters, with Luis Diaz finding the net from close range after brilliant approach play.

Unwilling to rest on their laurels, the Reds took the lead in the 24th minute when midfielder Alexis Mac Allister rifled an effort into the back of the net from outside the box. They scored a third ten minutes later through Cody Gakpo, the Dutchman finishing through a sea of bodies into the far corner of Guglielmo Vicario's goal.

Liverpool were not done punishing Spurs, and Mohamed Salah added his name to the scoresheet with a fine finish from inside the box in the 63rd minute. A fifth goal came along six minutes later as Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie turned a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold into his own net. The Reds remained in complete control for the remainder of the encounter, securing a deserved league title.

Liverpool's 2024-25 league title in numbers

Liverpool have won the Premier League this season with four games to play despite it being Arne Slot's first season in charge. They have racked up 82 points and are 15 points clear of Arsenal in second place after an impressive campaign.

The Reds have won 25 of their 34 games this season, drawing seven times and losing just twice. Nottingham Forest and Fulham are the only sides to have picked up three points against Slot's side in the league.

Mohamed Salah is the Reds' leading scorer this season and also leads the league for goals and assists. The 32-year-old has scored 28 times and provided 18 assists in 34 appearances for the Reds, winning only his second league title in eight years at the club.

