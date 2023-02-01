Official: Manchester United confirm Marcel Sabitzer will not be involved in Carabao Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United have confirmed that new signing Marcel Sabitzer will be unavailable for their Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday (February 1). The Austrian midfielder has joined the Red Devils on loan from Bayern Munich till the end of the season.

It was a dramatic deadline day for United, who sealed the arrival of Sabitzer within 12 hours. He;s the replacement for Christian Eriksen, who'ss sidelined till May with a knee injury. However, fans will not be able to see him debut for the club against Forest in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils have confirmed on their website that Sabitzer won't play in the second leg of the semi-final against Steve Cooper's side, as he's still completing his visa process. United hold a 3-0 aggregate lead heading into tonight's game.

Karan Tejwani @karan_tejwani26 Marcel Sabitzer has a knack for an outrageous long-range goal. Here he is against Hertha Berlin in 2021. The dip on this is very impressive.



The Austrian is expected to attend the game at Old Trafford tonight. He arrives at Manchester United after an underwhelming spell at Bayern. He failed to dislodge Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in midfield. He made 24 appearances across competitions, 11 in the Bavarians' starting lineup, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Sabitzer was thrilled to join Erik ten Hag's side and the opportunity that has come his way (via the club's website):

“From the moment I heard about this opportunity, I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.

He added:

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new teammates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”

Sabitzer could debut in the Red Devils' Premier League encounter with Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4). He will provide competition for Fred, Casemiro, and Scott McTominay in United's midfield. The Austrian's preferred role is on the left side of a midfield three.

Manchester United's McTominay ruled out for at least two weeks

Manchester United suffered a massive setback when news broke that Eriksen would be out of action till late April-early May. However, Ten Hag has confirmed that McTominay is also sidelined due to injury (via Metro):

‘You can set the squad, but in January is dropping out Donny for the rest of the season and Christian Eriksen for part of the season and also Scott McTominay is not available for the coming week, two weeks, maybe even longer."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “Of course it’s a concern but you have to deal with it.”



Erik ten Hag on the injury to Christian Eriksen. 🤕 🗣️ “Of course it’s a concern but you have to deal with it.”Erik ten Hag on the injury to Christian Eriksen. 🤕 https://t.co/a2fDB2Vs5T

McTominay missed his side's 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (January 27). The Scottish midfielder has featured 24 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist. So, United needed to get a deal for Sabitzer over the line, as injuries have hit Ten Hag's midfield.

