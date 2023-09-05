Official: Manchester United confirm Sofyan Amrabat shirt number after deadline day transfer

Manchester United's new signing Sofyan Amrabat will wear the number 4 shirt after sealing a move to the club on transfer deadline day.

Amrabat, 27, has joined the Red Devils from Fiorentina on a season-long loan for €10 million. The deal can be made permanent if United pays an extra €20 million for the Morocco international.

Manchester United fans have been waiting patiently not only to see Amrabat in the club's jersey but also to find out which number he will wear. The versatile midfielder has taken to Instagram to reveal the news he has replaced Phil Jones as the club's new number 4.

He reposted the club's post of himself in his new shirt with the caption:

"Ready to give everything for the shirt. Our new #4 (Sofyan Amrabat)."

Erik ten Hag targeted his former FC Utrecht midfielder for most of the summer but headed into transfer deadline day still chasing his signature. Fiorentina had stood firm on their stance that the player was only available for sale, not loan.

However, talks between the two clubs came to a successful conclusion, and the Moroccan sealed a dream move to Old Trafford. He told the club's official website:

“It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams."

He starred for Fiorentina last season, making 49 appearances across competitions, and providing one assist. He was part of a Viola side that finished runners-up in the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Moroccan is versatile as he works well both as a ball-playing midfielder and in a holding midfield role. He impressed for his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Atlas Lions finished fourth. He made eight appearances as Morocco became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Manchester United detected a minor back injury during Amrabat's medical check

Amrabat hadn't appeared for Fiorentina this season.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United found a slight back injury during Amrabat's medical. The Red Devils' new No.4 hadn't played for Fiorentina this season but this was believed to be due to speculation regarding a move to Old Trafford.

However, the back problem isn't thought to be serious and he has been selected by Morocco for upcoming international duty. Walid Regragui's men face Liberia in an African Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday (September 9). They then host Burkina Faso in a friendly two days later.

Manchester United fans will be eager to see the midfielder in action but perhaps wary of his game time given the back issue. There were glaring issues in midfield in the Red Devils' 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (September 3) that his arrival may help aid.