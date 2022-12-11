Official: Semi-final fixtures of 2022 FIFA World Cup confirmed 

The semi-final fixtures for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been confirmed after the conclusion of the quarter-final stages of the tournament.

The tournament in Qatar started with 32 countries from across the globe. Only four are now remaining after the grueling fixtures of the last eight.

Brazil vs. Croatia was the first quarter-final game to be played. Neymar and Bruno Petkovic's goals for either side led the game to penalties, which the Selecao lost. Vatreni, a finalist in 2018, booked their semi-final berth with the win.

Argentina and the Netherlands engaged in a classic fixture next. Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi scored for the Albicelestes. Wout Weghorst completed a late comeback for the Dutch. Emiliano Martinez's penalty shootout heroics sealed a last-four berth for Argentina to keep Lionel Messi's dream alive.

That's not the case, however, with Messi's eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend was left with teary eyes as Morocco brought an end to his campaign. The Atlas Lions defeated Portugal by a scoreline of 1-0 to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Defending world champions France edged past England by a scoreline of 2-1 to book their semi-final slot.

Here is the full line-up for the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Argentina (FIFA Ranking 3) vs. Croatia (FIFA Ranking 12)

France (FIFA Ranking 4) vs. Morocco (FIFA Ranking 22)

Morocco have been the biggest surprise of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

In a tournament full of big names, Morocco have managed to win the most hearts in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Walid Regragui's side are still unbeaten in Qatar and have defeated Belgium, Spain, and Portugal en route to the semi-final.

They will face their hardest challenge yet when Regragui's lot takes on defending world champions France on December 15.

