Officials from Manchester United vs Wolves clash dropped by Premier League after Andre Onana penalty incident

The officials that oversaw Manchester United's controversial 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers have been dropped for next weekend's fixtures.

According to Sky Sports, referee Simon Hooper, video assistant referee Michael Salisbury and assistant VAR Richard West have not been selected for Premier League fixtures. The trio were part of a scandalous non-penalty call in the game between the Red Devils and Wolves.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into striker Sasa Kalajdzic in the dying embers of the game. VAR looked at the incident but gave no spot-kick and instead, it was Wolves boss Gary O'Neil who received a yellow card for protesting.

O'Neil revealed after the game that PGMOL boss Jon Moss had apologized to him afterward (via The Mirror):

"I thought he (Hooper) was going over to the screen at first but unfortunately he booked me and not Onana. But fair play to Jon Moss afterwards for coming out and apologising. I understand the rules [of sticking with the on field decisions as much as possible], but I don't fully accept it."

Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory through Raphael Varane's second-half header. However, Wolves were not only aggrieved to have not been awarded a penalty but also not to come away with anything from the game.

O'Neil's men were much the better side at Old Trafford and had 23 shots which is the most of any visiting side since 2005.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag doesn't think it was a penalty

Erik ten Hag gives his take on the incident.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag doesn't feel it was a penalty despite PGMOL boss Moss admitting it was to O'Neil. The Dutch tactician explained his stance following his side's victory (via Eurosport):

“After the opponent touched the ball he dived in so it was the judgement of the officials and lucky for us no penalty. I think you can debate it but I think no penalty.”

Onana got none of the ball as he came rushing out of goal to bat it away. Instead, he nearly ended up punching Kalajdzic in what appeared to be one of the easiest penalty calls in quite some time.

Ten Hag may be playing down the non-penalty decision but his side really got away with one on the night. If Wolves possessed a more potent forward then it could have been a long night for Manchester United at Old Trafford.