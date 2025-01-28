"Offside calls can’t deny the beauty" - Al-Nassr's official X account makes post regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's 2 disallowed goals in SPL win

Al-Nassr's official X account posted about Cristiano Ronaldo's two disallowed goals in the side's recent SPL win. The prolific forward found the back of the net but saw two of his efforts chalked off in the game, thanks to VAR.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was brilliant for his side in the 3-1 win over Al-Fateh FC. He tested the keeper five times from six shots, created two chances, and won five out of seven duels in a dominant display.

After the match, his club's official X account made a post to celebrate the quality of his two disallowed goals in the game, quoting a video of the goals, saying:

"Offside calls can't deny the beauty of these goals!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fabulous for Al-Nassr since he joined them in January 2023 on a free transfer. The legendary Portuguese forward has bagged 78 goals and 18 assists in 87 games for the SPL side.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro set for a reunion at Al-Nassr: Reports

According to a report by GOAL, Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro are set to be reunited at Al-Nassr this January. The pair shared the pitch previously for Real Madrid and Manchester United and could be reunited in the Middle East shortly.

The pair played 8523 minutes together across 121 games and combined for seven goals, averaging 2.34 points per game. The duo enjoyed success on the pitch, winning four UEFA Champions League titles, one LaLiga crown, and one Copa del Rey.

The Brazilian is set to leave Manchester United this summer after looking to be out of new manager Ruben Amorim's plans, and a reported £30 million price tag is rumored to be the ask from the Red Devils. The report suggests that the legendary forward has asked the Riyadh-based side to make a move for his former teammate's services.

Casemiro is contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2026 and has played 105 games for the English side, winning the FA Cup and the League Cup once. Cristiano Ronaldo will hope the Brazilian will have a similar effect for Al-Nassr if he joins them this winter window.

