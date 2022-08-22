"Often the leaders are not there" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag blasts core leadership group before Liverpool clash 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lambasted the squad's core leadership group ahead of the Red Devils' upcoming Premier League fixture against Liverpool at Old Trafford, as per media outlet Express.

According to The Mirror (via Express), Ten Hag spoke to a group of players he considers leaders, demanding that they step up. The group reportedly included Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been at the center of a controversial transfer saga.

Manchester United have had a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season. The Red Devils find themselves bottom of the Premier League table following nasty defeats to Brentford and Brighton in their opening two fixtures.

In reference to United's lack of leadership in the squad, the former Ajax coach said:

“When the attitude is not good from the team, often the leaders are not there because they are the ones who give the example and go in front. That is a point we have to work on. I always work with a group of leaders, not one in particular. I spoke with the leaders about this issue."

He added:

“It doesn't have to be senior players but we have a core group who have to be the example and take the responsibility. This is also a process. We work with that - we started a couple of weeks ago and they have to grow.”

Erik ten Hag punishes Manchester United squad following brutal 4-0 defeat against Brentford

Brentford FC v Manchester United - Premier League

As per Express, Ten Hag has punished the Red Devils squad with an extra training day following their 4-0 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, August 13.

The Red Devils conceded all four goals within 35 minutes of the first half, with goalkeeper David de Gea being responsible for half of them. The Spaniard failed to make a rather comfortable save against Josh Dasilva's long-range shot and made a poor pass that Mathias Jensen captialised on.

The former Ajax coach was asked whether his players were upset at having their day off canceled. He responded (via Express):

“I hope they are angry - but angry with themselves, angry with each other that they didn't take responsibility. It's not acceptable when you can't deliver for yourself, for the team, for Manchester United and for all the fans of United. That is not the standard for United and actually it's not my standard. We have to change that. We don't accept this.”

