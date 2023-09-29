OGC Nice midfielder Alexis Beka Beka threatening to commit suicide by standing on edge of Magnan Bridge: Reports

OGC Nice player Alexis Beka Beka is reportedly threatening to commit suicide. The 22-year-old is standing on the hard shoulder of the A8 motorway, 100 meters above the ground, as per French news channel BFMTV.

As per a report in Var-Matin, Beka Beka has the support of firefighters and police at the scene as they look to get the footballer back to safety. The report adds that he has turned suicidal because of a recent breakup.

France Bleu Azur have also reported on the incident and stated that the officials at the scene are negotiating with the footballer.

In the wake of the news, OGC Nice have postponed their weekly media activities. Manager Francesco Farioli was scheduled to have his press conference in the afternoon on Friday, but the club have turned their focus towards getting Alexis Beka Beka to safety.

The Ligue 1 side, who sit second in the league table, are scheduled to take on table toppers Brest on Sunday, October 1, in the league.