"Oh my days, Klopp has actually not bottled it", "I'm alive" - Liverpool fans laud Jurgen Klopp for naming "perfect" lineup with 4 attackers to face Arsenal

Liverpool fans were happy to see the lineup that Jurgen Klopp named for his team's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday (9 October).

The Reds are set to take on Mikel Arteta's men at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners are currently in second place in the league table, having collected 21 points from their first eight games of the campaign. They could go top of the table with a win on Sunday.

The Kops, meanwhile, are in 10th spot with 10 points from their first seven games of the season.

Liverpool fans were happy to see Klopp name his team in a 4-4-2 formation. The starting XI is identical to the side that faced Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (4 October). They won that game 2-0.

Here are some of the best reactions to Jurgen Klopp naming his first XI to take on Arsenal:

- @chielinilookout @LFC Oh my days Klopp has actually not bottled it @LFC Oh my days Klopp has actually not bottled it

Mikel Arteta opened up on Arsenal star Ben White ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal star Ben White.

Arsenal star Ben White wasn't called up by Gareth Southgate as England faced Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League last month. However, Mikel Arteta is firm in his belief that the player is ready to represent the Three Lions.

Here's what the Spanish tactician said to HaytersTV ahead of his team's clash against Liverpool (via football.london):

"Ben would be very comfortable playing on the right side of a back three as well as in the middle or as a full-back. If you ask me if he is ready to make that step [to England], then the answer is yes because he is a very confident boy.

"He gives you absolutely everything, he is always available and he has the courage to play under real pressure."

Arteta further added:

“We are really happy with where he is. And obviously with the way William [Saliba] has been playing, it makes sense for Ben to play there but that doesn’t mean he cannot play as a central defender.

"We all believed he had the qualities to do that [right-back] role. And the most important step, probably, was for him to believe that he could do it. To feel comfortable in that position and that this position could maximize his potential as well to give him another dimension as a player."

Arteta concluded:

"The fact that now he can play in various positions, I think makes him a more complete player and I think he’s very happy with that.”

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes