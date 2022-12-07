During Spain's loss on penalties to Morocco, their manager Luis Enrique was thoroughly impressed by Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi's performance in the knockout tie.

Walid Regragui's side stunned the 2010 world champions, pulling off the biggest upset of the World Cup Round of 16. The game ended goalless after the 90 minutes and extra time, but Morocco held their nerve in the penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals.

The African side scored three out of their four penalties. La Roja, meanwhile, could convert none of their spot kicks.

One player who caught the attention of Enrique was Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi. His most telling contribution was a darting run through the Spanish defense during the first half of extra time, after which he set up teammate Walid Cheddira, whose effort was saved by Unai Simon.

Enrique said about the player:

"I was pleasantly surprised by the #8, sorry I forget his name. Oh my God, where does this guy come from. Plays incredibly well, it surprised me, but he was the only one we weren't aware of."

Spain have been knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup while Morocco will play Portugal in the last eight of the tournament.

Spain manager Luis Enrique addressed his future after 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Luis Enrique

Since Spain's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, questions about Luis Enrique's future as manager of La Roja have risen.

Speaking to the media after the game, Enrique addressed the issue, saying (via Sportstar):

“I can’t say, because I don’t know, The national team has time. I am very happy with the Spanish FA, the president and with (the sporting director). If it was up to me I would stay all my life, but that is not the case. I have to think calmly what is the best for me and for the national team. All situations will have an influence.”

Luis Enrique further addressed his team's penalty shootout woes and the procedure for choosing the takers. He was also effusive in his praise for Moroccan goalkeeper Bounou, who saved two penalties, as he said:

“I chose the takers, I thought they were the best on the pitch, I chose the first three and I would do it again. (If I could change something) I would take Bounou away and put another goalkeeper there. (Penalties) are not a lottery for me. You have to control yourself, to know how to control it. I would choose the same players again.”

