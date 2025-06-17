“Oh, I like that” - US President Donald Trump reacts to message written by Cristiano Ronaldo in signed jersey presented to him

US President Donald Trump shared some words as a reaction to receiving a signed shirt and message from Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr man sent a shirt to the president of the United States amid escalating tensions from around the world, particularly in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to success in the UEFA Nations League this month, scoring in the semi-final against Germany and the final against Spain. He sent a signed Portugal jersey to Donald Trump with a message that read: “To President Donald J. Trump—Playing for Peace.”

The jersey was presented by Portuguese leader Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, at the G7 Leaders' Summit taking place in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada. Upon receiving a nudge that the jersey carried a message, Trump proceeded to read it out loud, saying “Oh, I like that. Playing for peace" as he posed for pictures with the shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains a global phenomenon at 40, having enjoyed a hugely successful playing career to this point. He is not in the USA participating in the FIFA Club World Cup because he turned down offers to feature in the competition, choosing instead to stay with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's message to Donald Trump comes at a significant time due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The US President left the G7 summit a day early due to the developments in the Middle East, as he looks to help them to restore peace in the region.

Club president reveals unsuccessful attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Club World Cup

Wydad AC president Hicham Ait-Menna has revealed that the Moroccan club made a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo on a deal for the FIFA Club World Cup. Speaking on an episode of RMC's After Afrique show, the executive pointed out that money was not a motivating factor for the 40-year-old as they made enquiries.

"Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't have come for the money because he doesn't need it. I don't know how the rumor got around. But it's true that I contacted one of his agent friends three and a half or four months ago, saying, 'Wouldn't he want to play in the Club World Cup?' He replied, 'Listen, I don't think so.' I think FIFA was also interested in bringing in players who play in Saudi Arabia. To give more excitement to this edition, which is the first."

Ronaldo's career appeared at crossroads at the end of the 2024-25 season with Al-Nassr, as the Saudi giants failed to win any silverware. The Portugal international led the goalscoring charts in the Saudi Pro League for a second successive season.

Ronaldo appears to have decidded to extend his deal with Al-Nassr, as he looks to prolong his career enough to feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former Real Madrid man led Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory this month and will expect to remain a key contributor.

