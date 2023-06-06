Manchester United star Casemiro's wife Anna has denied claims that her partner cheated on her with a chocolate shop worker. A recent report (by Rio based journalist Leo Dias) suggested that the Brazilian cheated on his wife with a model named Sinttya Ramos, who used to work at Lindt Chocolate Store.

The report also claimed that Ramos used to live in Barcelona and she quit her job in the chocolate store after getting to know the former Real Madrid midfielder.

Anna has now commented on the matter on social media, writing (via The Sun):

“Oh man, really? Best to investigate your sources first, I just look around and know it's not him.”

Anna has been in a relationship with Casemiro from the days the Brazilian used to play for Sau Paulo. She has a degree in business administration and also works as a make-up artist.

The pair got married back in 2014 and have two children together. Their daughter Sara is seven years old and their son Caio is two years old.

"I feel at home" - Casemiro reacts to Manchester United's 2022-23 season

Since joining Manchester United, Casemiro has become an important player for the Red Devils. He has made 51 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League and secured a return to the UEFA Champions League next season. They won the Carabao Cup and reached the final of the FA Cup as well.

The Brazilian midfielder reacted to the team's campaign, writing on social media:

"Thank you all for this first great season and above all for your love towards my family and towards me. I feel at home. I read you and I hear everyone say that Manchester United is back, but this is only the beginning of our journey. The greatness of this club and this shield must force us to demand more of ourselves. Much more. Here defeat is not aceptable and the glory days must return. For that I have come. Come on United!!"

United have made significant improvements under Erik ten Hag this season. The Old Trafford club once again looks like a team. A better campaign can be expected from the Red Devils next season.

