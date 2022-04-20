"Oh no, I'm worried" - Jamie Carragher reveals what Sir Alex Ferguson told him when Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp as manager 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson was worried when the Reds appointed Jurgen Klopp as their manager.

The former England international stated this on Sky Sports Football via Empire of the Kop.

According to Carragher, Ferguson came up to him in the dressing room to state his praise for Klopp during Michael Carrick's testimonial game.

"I played in a game at Old Trafford, I think it was Michael Carrick's testimonial, and Alex Ferguson went round the dressing room shaking hands. And Jurgen Klopp had been at the club about a month.

''And he comes to me and he said, 'you've got a manager.' I went oh yeah good, you know Jurgen Klopp's made a decent start. He went, 'oh no, I'm worried.''

"I think Manchester United were still above Liverpool but he knew through meeting him at the UEFA meetings the Champions League, whatever it was, he could feel that sort of personality."

Liverpool appointed Klopp as their permanent manager in October 2015 after parting ways with Brendan Rodgers.

The German tactician distinguished himself as one of Europe's top managers across his spells with Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

With the latter, he won consecutive Bundesliga titles, as well as the DFP Pokal, and guided the club to the final of the 2013 UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's transformational work with Liverpool has granted him immortality at Anfield

The Reds are on a quest for a quadruple this season

When Jurgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool manager in 2015, it was not a stretch to suggest that the club were in chaos.

Sure, they narrowly missed out on league glory the year before, but that was a one-off. The club disappointingly finished sixth just a season later.

Klopp's impact at Anfield was immediate and he guided the club to two finals that season, losing both the EFL Cup and Europa League final.

Despite the defeats, the seeds of what was to come were planted and his enthusiasm and positive energy got the fans at Anfield believing again.

Another final was lost in 2018 when the Reds capitulated to Real Madrid in a 3-1 defeat in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp promised that they would be back and a year later, he guided the club to a sixth European crown. The Reds also completed a great European comeback over Barcelona along the way.

That same year, they lost the Premier League by the slimmest of margins. But they made amends a season later, ending a three-decade wait to lift the league in dramatic circumstances.

Under Klopp's watch, modern-day Liverpool icons like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold have blossomed.

The Reds are in the hunt for a unique quadruple this season and regardless of how it turns out, the Reds will keep marching on under their legendary manager.

