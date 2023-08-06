"Oh no" - Piers Morgan makes sarcastic Megan Rapinoe claim as USWNT crash out of 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup 

Piers Morgan has tweeted a sarcastic comment at the expense of USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe whose FIFA Women's World Cup career has ended in heartbreak.

The USWNT have crashed out of the tournament for the first time in their history before the semifinals. They were eliminated 5-4 by Sweden in the last 16 on penalties following a 0-0 draw after extra time.

Morgan who has a long-storied feud with Rapinoe, took aim at the OL Reign winger. He tweeted in response to her penalty miss during the game:

"Oh no."

The 38-year-old came on as a substitute in extra time as Vlatko Andonovski's side searched for a winner. However, they failed to get on the scoresheet despite having 22 attempts at the impressive Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović's goal.

She was one of the players to take a spot kick for the USWNT during the shootout. Yet, the iconic winger sent her effort over the bar which proved costly as Sweden went on to advance to the quarterfinals.

The veteran midfielder has now played her last World Cup game. She has won two FIFA Women's World Cups during her incredible career. She was also named The Best FIFA Women's Player in 2019 after a memorable year.

Morgan's mockery of Rapinoe's FIFA Women's World Cup agony isn't surprising

The USWNT icon's World Cup career ends in misery.

It comes as no surprise to see Morgan mocking Rapinoe as he has found issues with her character throughout the years. The British broadcaster branded her as an arrogant piece of work in 2019.

The two-time World Cup winner was under fire after an encounter with a young fan at the ESPYS Awards that same year. She signed a football for the young fan who approached her but didn't look at his face.

Morgan slammed her antics in a furious tirade on Twitter. He said:

"Wow. Doesn’t even look at him.. such an arrogant piece of work."

A similar situation arose during the 2019 Women's World Cup in France as the USWMNT closed in on the trophy. England stood in their way in the semifinals and Morgan was again taking digs:

“Ms Rapinoe sure does love herself. Can’t wait to see our Lionesses dent that stupendous ego.”

That didn't happen for Morgan as the Stars and Stripes beat the Three Lions 2-1 to advance to the final. Rapinoe netted in a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands to get her hands on her second World Cup trophy.