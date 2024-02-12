"Oh my ovariessssss": Ex-Barcelona women footballer Asisat Oshoala makes hilarious social media post as Manchester United defeat Aston Villa

Former Barcelona women's player Asisat Oshoala has reacted hilariously on social media as Manchester United snatched a late win against Aston Villa on Sunday, February 11.

The Red Devils had Scott McTominay to thank as the super-sub midfielder was on hand to power in a header to give them the victory and keep their top-four dreams alive. Asisat Oshoala reacted to the goal on social media with a humorous comment.

"Oh my ovariessssss…….Scott McTominay," she wrote on X.

McTominay, 27, has become an unexpectedly clutch player for Manchester United this season, often finding the net when it matters the most. His ability to score crucial goals has been an exciting surprise for Erik ten Hag's men, and his late effort at Villa Park is one of seven goals he has scored in the Premier League this season.

The game began with United taking the lead through Rasmus Hojlund's early goal (17th minute). However, Aston Villa fought back, controlling the game through much of the second half and eventually scoring an equalizer through Douglas Luiz with 67 minutes on the clock.

This put the Red Devils under a lot of pressure, but they managed to defend well and keep the game level. The decisive moment, however, came when Diogo Dalot crossed the ball into the area, finding McTominay who headed it into the net, securing the win for United.

Manchester United prepare big move for Barcelona duo De Jong and Araujo

The Red Devils are set to make an ambitious double signing, targeting both Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo from Barcelona in a deal expected to cost around £120 million.

A report from Esport3 (via TeamTalk) has suggested that De Jong is particularly open to leaving Barcelona, which will provide a boost for Erik ten Hag. Notably, Manchester United made plenty of effort to sign De Jong in 2022, but the Dutch midfielder had no intentions of leaving Camp Nou at the time.

Despite not securing him then, United has kept an eye on De Jong, hoping for a future opportunity, which seems to have arrived. The Camp Nou hierarchy has reportedly asked De Jong and Araujo to either commit to new contracts or look for new clubs, and this has upset De Jong in particular.

As far as the club are concerned, though, their dire financial situation has seen them make harsh moves, such as this. They can either keep the players who want to stay for the long term or sell them immediately for substantial fees, and this seems to have pushed De Jong's buttons.

Manchester United are said to be ready to pay the £120 million asking price for the duo. Their interest in Araujo has also been documented, as the Red Devils reportedly asked Barcelona about the center-back during the January transfer window.