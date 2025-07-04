“Oh what a pain!!” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother and Georgina Rodriguez react to death of Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have shared messages following Diogo Jota's tragic death on Thursday night. The Liverpool man was traveling with his brother, Andre, when their Lamborghini met with an accident in Southwest Spain.
Both of them lost their lives, prompting an outpour of grief from across the football world. Jota, who was only 28 years old at the time of his death, had recently tied the knot and is survived by his wife Rute Cardoso and their three children.
The sad incident saw tribute pouring in from many of the Portuguese's teammates and friends, as well as from fans former players and many others. Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express his shock at the sudden departure of his countryman.
Mario Dolores, meanwhile, shared a picture of Jota on Instagram with the caption:
"Oh, what a pain!! My sincere condolences to the whole family!! Two more stars shining in the sky!! Rest in peace!!!!"
She also shared an old picture with the Liverpool man, writing:
"There are things in life that make no sense, my deepest condolences to the family of Diogo and André, may they rest in peace."
Georgina Rodriguez expressed her condolences by sharing a picture of Jota on Instagram.
The Portuguese forward won the Premier League with Liverpool in the recently concluded season, and also lifted the UEFA Nations League last month.
How many games did Diogo Jota play with Cristiano Ronaldo?
Diogo Jota appeared alongside Cristiano Ronaldo on 32 occasions, all for Portugal. The duo even contributed seven goals together.
Jota, meanwhile, came up against Ronaldo just once in his career at club level, in the 2021/22 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was part of the Manchester United team that lost 5-0 to Liverpool in October 2021.
Interestingly, Jota scored the second goal of the game, and set up Mohamed Salah to score the fourth of the night. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but failed to have an impact.
The 40-year-old, though, won two trophies alongside Jota in the international scene. They were part of the Portugal side that went all the way in the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.
They repeated the feat this summer, getting the better of Spain in the final. Diogo Jota registered 14 goals and 12 assists from 49 games for his national team.