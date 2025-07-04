“Oh what a pain!!” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother and Georgina Rodriguez react to death of Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have shared messages following Diogo Jota's tragic death on Thursday night. The Liverpool man was traveling with his brother, Andre, when their Lamborghini met with an accident in Southwest Spain.

Ad

Both of them lost their lives, prompting an outpour of grief from across the football world. Jota, who was only 28 years old at the time of his death, had recently tied the knot and is survived by his wife Rute Cardoso and their three children.

The sad incident saw tribute pouring in from many of the Portuguese's teammates and friends, as well as from fans former players and many others. Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express his shock at the sudden departure of his countryman.

Ad

Trending

Mario Dolores, meanwhile, shared a picture of Jota on Instagram with the caption:

"Oh, what a pain!! My sincere condolences to the whole family!! Two more stars shining in the sky!! Rest in peace!!!!"

Ad

She also shared an old picture with the Liverpool man, writing:

"There are things in life that make no sense, my deepest condolences to the family of Diogo and André, may they rest in peace."

Ad

Georgina Rodriguez expressed her condolences by sharing a picture of Jota on Instagram.

Georgina Rodriguez paid tribute to Diogo Jota

The Portuguese forward won the Premier League with Liverpool in the recently concluded season, and also lifted the UEFA Nations League last month.

Ad

How many games did Diogo Jota play with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo

Diogo Jota appeared alongside Cristiano Ronaldo on 32 occasions, all for Portugal. The duo even contributed seven goals together.

Ad

Jota, meanwhile, came up against Ronaldo just once in his career at club level, in the 2021/22 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was part of the Manchester United team that lost 5-0 to Liverpool in October 2021.

Interestingly, Jota scored the second goal of the game, and set up Mohamed Salah to score the fourth of the night. Cristiano Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes but failed to have an impact.

The 40-year-old, though, won two trophies alongside Jota in the international scene. They were part of the Portugal side that went all the way in the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.

They repeated the feat this summer, getting the better of Spain in the final. Diogo Jota registered 14 goals and 12 assists from 49 games for his national team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More