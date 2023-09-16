"Oh… he was very, very sad" - Carlo Ancelotti jokes about Real Madrid star missing out on FIFA The Best awards list

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gave a sarcastic response when asked if Vinicius Junior was upset to miss out on a nomination for FIFA the Best Men's Player award.

Vinicius was a glaring omission from the 12-man list of nominees following a stellar campaign for the Brazilian superstar. He bagged 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games across competitions for Madrid.

Ancelotti was asked about how the 23-year-old was feeling after missing out on a nomination. The Real Madrid manager jokingly responded (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“Oh… he was very, very sad. He cried for 3-4 hours!”

The qualification period for the award ran from December 19, 2022, to August 20, 2023. It doesn't include the 2022 FIFA World Cup but many nominees may have been selected off their performances in Qatar.

During that period Vinicus bagged 16 goals and 14 assists. He won the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Copa del Rey, and helped Los Blancos reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Vinicius has been a revelation at Madrid since arriving from Brazilian outfit Flamengo in 2018 for €45 million. He is viewed by many as one of the best wingers in European football.

However, he wasn't among the names listed for the FIFA award much to the surprise of many. The list includes 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi, Manchester City's treble winners Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, and Julian Alvarez.

Ligue 1 top scorer Kylian Mbappe was also named as was Champions League runner-up Marcelo Brozovic, Arsenal new boy Declan Rice, and Napoli pair Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia were also nominated.

Real Madrid manager Ancelotti gives an update on Vinicius' recovery

Vinicius is currently sidelined with a right hamstring injury and missed Real Madrid's 2-1 win against Getafe on September 2. The Brazil international started the season strongly with one goal in three games.

Ancelotti has updated fans on Vinicius' recovery and he's unsure when the player will be back in action (via Madrid Xtra):

"We don't know when he will return. He's recovering well but we won't force him. He will start training with the team next week. He will be back before the expected 6 weeks."

Madrid have started the season perfectly with four wins from four games. Vinicius has a new teammate in Jude Bellingham who has hit the ground running. The English midfielder has bagged five goals in just four games.