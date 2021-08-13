"OK is not good enough" - Gary Neville and Roy Keane disagree on Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has defended Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the defender came in for criticism from Roy Keane. The former right-back believes Wan-Bissaka is perfect for the system Ole Gunnar Solskjær has at the club.

While speaking on The Overlap Live Fan Debate, Roy Keane claimed Wan-Bissaka is not the right-back Manchester United need right now. He believes the former Crystal Palace man does not have the quality to help the Red Devils win the title.

"OK is not good enough. We're talking about Manchester United. We're talking about league titles," Keane said.

Gary Neville did not share the same opinion as Keane, claiming Wan-Bissaka is steadily improving and thus is not a liability.

"The reason I'm comfortable with Wan-Bissaka is I think if you look at a back four, [United] have got an outstanding attacking left-back, I think we've got two excellent centre-backs now in Harry Maguire and [Raphael] Varane," Neville said.

"If you look at Chelsea's back four or Liverpool's back four, they've got one player that's imperfect. They're not all world-class. You very rarely have that. I think Wan-Bissaka is improving. I think he's a good defender. I think that he holds up a side."

'AWB doesn't know how to attack' is a myth, is he efficient in attack like other RBs? No, however, he is improving and I believe there is still more to come from him.

Stop this narrative that AWB is useless. — Kirsty 🦦🔰 (@The1stMalteser) August 10, 2021

According to Neville, Wan-Bissaka has never had a consistent partner on the right-hand side of the pitch. With the arrival of Jadon Sancho, Neville believes Wan-Bissaka can perform at a decent level.

"With [Jadon] Sancho outside him - he's never had a partner, by the way. For the last three years he's been playing with four or five different players outside him. So I think I'm alright with the right-back. I wouldn't be changing that too quickly," Neville said.

Manchester United's transfer business this summer

Manchester United have signed Jadon Sancho and are set to announce Raphael Varane soon. Reports suggest United are looking to make one more big signing this summer, although they are not close to sealing a deal.

The Red Devils are also hoping to sort out Paul Pogba's transfer situation as he has just a year left on his current deal.

Edited by Arvind Sriram