“Old legends can sometimes go in too personal on him” – Patrice Evra admits he doesn’t ‘like’ Pogba treatment at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has defended his compatriot Paul Pogba. Evra feels some “old legends” wrongfully criticize the midfielder for his personal habits and choices.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been a controversial figure for Manchester United since his record-breaking return from Juventus in 2016. The Frenchman has often been criticized for not being at his best in Manchester United colors despite being world-class for France. He has also taken flak for his work rate and exuberant lifestyle, with many claiming Manchester United would be better off without him.

Anshumaan Singh🇮🇳 @anshum95



My manager.❤️ Ralf Rangnick does not believe Paul Pogba has done enough to warrant a new contract with improved terms. Pogba was offered a new contract earlier in the season, but the midfielder rejected it. Utd's new boss is keen to see Pogba leave @ManUtd & move forward.My manager.❤️ Ralf Rangnick does not believe Paul Pogba has done enough to warrant a new contract with improved terms. Pogba was offered a new contract earlier in the season, but the midfielder rejected it. Utd's new boss is keen to see Pogba leave @ManUtd & move forward.My manager.❤️

Since returning, Pogba has always been quite inconsistent for Manchester United; and this season has not been an exception. The France international started the 2021-22 campaign strongly, bagging seven assists in the first four Premier League matches.

He failed to register a goal or assist in the next five matches and saw red in the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on matchday nine. Pogba served a two-match suspension first before picking up a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of action since Premier League matchday nine.

Former Manchester United star Evra has admitted he feels bad seeing critics take potshots at Pogba, claiming his compatriot is a “great guy.” He urged Pogba to be as brilliant for Manchester United as he is for France, but claimed some “old legends” tend to go too personal.

Speaking to FourFourTwo (Via Manchester Evening News), Evra said:

“It hurts me when people criticise Paul, I have to say, because it hurts when people criticise your brother. He's such a great player — and maybe some people can't understand why he can play so well with France for the national team and not as well for Manchester United."

Evra added:

"He needs to fix that, give more love to the fans, then they have to give more love to him in return. I think some of the old legends can sometimes go in too personal on him, which I don't like. He's a great guy."

Overall, Pogba has played 219 games for Manchester United, registering 38 goals and 49 assists.

Bruno Fernandes chosen as Manchester United Fans' Footballer of the Year

Manchester United fans have chosen attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes as their footballer of the year. The Portugal international has been in impressive form this year, helping the club both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙤 𝙁𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙨 👏



Manchester United Fans' Footballer of the Year for 2021 ❤️🏆 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝘽𝙧𝙪𝙣𝙤 𝙁𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙨 👏Manchester United Fans' Footballer of the Year for 2021 ❤️🏆 https://t.co/RhdstGoBws

Also Read Article Continues below

Goalkeeper David De Gea has claimed second position in the rankings, while Mason Greenwood and Luke Shaw have secured third and fourth places, respectively.

Edited by Diptanil Roy