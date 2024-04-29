“Old Trafford can be a graveyard for teams” - Gary Neville sends message to Arsenal about Manchester United showdown

Gary Neville has warned Arsenal that they could suffer a setback in the Premier League title race when they visit Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12. The Manchester United legend believes that the stadium can turn into a graveyard for opponents.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former Red Devils full-back stated that no side goes to Old Trafford confident of a win. He believes that the Red Devils' underwhelming form this season is not necessarily going to be an issue and said (via FourFourTwo):

"You never know what is going to happen at Old Trafford and Old Trafford can be a graveyard for teams. Even with the way Manchester United are at the moment, you have to regard that as a massive match and a big game."

Neville added:

"Teams have won at Old Trafford that have been in the bottom half of the table, but teams in the top half of the table have gone there and struggled. Liverpool famously in the last month or two have lost an FA Cup quarter-final there and they drew in the league and that was probably the start of Liverpool's downfall in terms of where they are now [compared to where they were then], in terms of dropping out of the title race and getting knocked out of the FA Cup."

The Gunners won 3-1 when they hosted Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season.

Gary Neville has one Arsenal doubt ahead of Manchester United clash

Gary Neville has urged Arsenal to stay focused and not take any of their remaining three games lightly. He believes that the Gunners will win against Everton and Bournemouth, but the visit to Old Trafford could end their title hopes. He said:

"You can never underestimate a game at Old Trafford. If you look at a collection of matches it can be overwhelming, but if you look at the form that Arsenal have been in and the defensive stability they have had, it's not because of team errors [that they conceded two goals against Spurs]. I think they will achieve a 100 per cent record. The one doubt is the Old Trafford game. It will all depend for me on how City do in the next week or two as well."

Arsenal are a point ahead of Manchester City right now, but the Cityzens have a game in hand.