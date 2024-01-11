"Old Trafford is certainly not a fortress" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chris Sutton thinks Tottenham Hotspur will pile more pressure on Erik ten Hag by defeating Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (January 14).

Ten Hag is feeling the heat amid his side's poor performance this season. They sit eighth in the league, nine points off the top four. A loss to Tottenham would only further jeopardize their hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United face a Spurs side who are in a strong position to finish in the top four. Ange Postecoglou's men sit fifth, a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal after 20 games played.

Sutton highlighted the Red Devils' current woes in front of goal while making his prediction. He told BBC Sport:

"Old Trafford is certainly not a fortress for Erik ten Hag's side at the moment and it is worrying for them that only the bottom two sides have scored less than the 22 goals they have hit in their first 20 league games."

He touched on Tottenham's superb goalscoring form this season, although pointed out that they will be without top scorer Son Heung-Min:

"Scoring has not been a problem for Tottenham so far - they have scored 20 more than United - but I do worry about how they will cope without Son Heung-min, who is away at the Asian Cup."

Sutton expects Spurs to secure victory away at Old Trafford because they'll create plenty of chances:

"I still think they will win this one without Son, though. Spurs have not done the double over United and beaten them home and away in the league since the 1989-90 season, but I am backing them here. We know how Tottenham will play, because they play the same way against everyone, and they will create plenty of chances. Prediction 1-3."

Manchester United have won 10 and lost nine of their 20 Premier League games this season. Ten Hag's side suffered a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest but did beat EFL League One outfit Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the FA Cup last time out.

Sebastien Bassong takes aim at Manchester United for Andre Onana's AFCON decision

Andre Onana has delayed his participation at AFCON.

Andre Onana will likely start in goal for Manchester United when they face Tottenham this weekend. The 27-year-old has opted to delay his participation at the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon to play in Sunday's game.

This was a decision jointly made by the goalkeeper and the club, one that hasn't sat well with Sebastian Bassong. The former Spurs and Cameroon defender has labeled it disrespectful (via the source above):

"It’s out of order from both sides. It’s disrespectful from Manchester United to request Onana to do such a thing and it’s really low from Onana to even consider it."

Onana has endured a difficult spell at United since joining from Inter Milan in the summer. He's conceded 45 goals in 29 games across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets.