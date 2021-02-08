Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer sends warning to David de Gea after the Manchester United keeper's mistakes against Everton

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned first-choice goalkeeper,David de Gea that 'he must earn his place' in the team. The Spaniard was heavily criticised for his performance in Manchester United's 3-3 draw with Everton on Saturday.

The Red Devils were cruising to victory against their Merseyside opponents after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side scored two goals in quick succession at the start of the second to restore parity. David de Gea was at fault for the first goal, parrying a harmless cross into the path of Abdoulaye Doucoure, who tapped the ball in to score Everton's first.

Manchester United looked to have sealed all three points when Scott McTominay scored in the 70th minute. However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had the final say when he slotted the ball past David de Gea in the fifth minute of stoppage time. David de Gea was once again criticised for making a weak attempt to stop Calvert-Lewin's effort that resulted in the third goal.

The Spaniard has been a pale shadow of his former self in recent months and has become prone to occasional errors.

His recent performances have drawn much criticism from fans and pundits alike. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might drop the 30-year-old in favour of second-choice keeper Dean Henderson, who has been largely impressive in the Cup competitions.

Solskjaer was once again questioned about David de Gea's position after Manchester United's draw with Everton.

The Norwegian admitted that it was disappointing Everton scored three goals with only three shots on target in the game and issued a thinly-veiled warning to his current first-choice keeper David de Gea.

"Every player has to earn his place. We're a squad with competition, and that applies to every single one in the team," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United could drop David de Gea in favour of Dean Henderson after latest horror show

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - Premier League

David de Gea has been one of Manchester United's most consistent players since he joined the club in 2011. The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper was the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of The Year' for three consecutive seasons from 2013-2016.

The Spanish custodian's performances have, however, become increasingly inconsistent in recent seasons.

The presence of Dean Henderson, who enjoyed a terrific season on loan at Sheffield United last season, has led many to believe that David de Gea's time at Manchester United could soon be coming to an end.