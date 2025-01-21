Ole Gunnar Solskjaer addresses transfer rumors involving Manchester United duo as he takes over as Besiktas manager

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as head coach at Besiktas last week. Given his prior links with Old Trafford both as a player and as a manager, Besiktas have been linked with a number of United players, including Marcus Rashford and Casemiro.

Both players have been sidelined under new head coach Ruben Amorim and could leave Old Trafford this month, as per reports. When asked about these links, Solskjaer said (via Sport Witness):

“I’ve come from Manchester United, so there will be transfer news like this. Casemiro and Rashford are very good players, but I haven’t had any contact with them.”

Choosing to focus on Beskitas' next game in Europe against Athletic Club, Solskjaer added:

“I enjoyed my time at Manchester United. That chapter is closed. I’m looking forward to working at Besiktas now. The Bilbao game (Europa League) will be tough, but we are ready.”

Solskjaer oversaw 168 games as boss of Manchester United, the most for a head coach in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at the club. He led them to 91 wins, 37 draws and 40 defeats, holding a 54% win record at the club (second-best at that time after Jose Mourinho, now third behind Erik ten Hag in second).

Manchester United have been urged to sell players in the January transfer window

Since the unceremonious sacking of Erik ten Hag, United's form this season has worsened further under new head coach Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils are now 13th in the league, having won only once in their last five Premier League games.

Amid their faltering form, multiple former players have stated that the squad needs a clearout. Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to move on players like Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Tyrell Malacia (via Mirror).

Paul Scholes, meanwhile, believes the club should sell Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Antony, Joshua Zirkzee, and Marcus Rashford (via Football on TNT on X).

As per Fabrizio Romano, Antony is close to joining Real Betis on loan, while Marcus Rashford has been linked with Barcelona, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund.

