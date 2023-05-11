"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a better record than Ten Hag" - Dwight Yorke calls out Manchester United boss for club's performances in PL

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has criticized Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag for the team's displays in this season's Premier League.

United began their league campaign in poor fashion, losing two games in a row. However, they slowly began finding their groove and won four of their next six matches to gain some momentum.

At the moment, Ten Hag's men stand on 19 wins from 34 matches (55.88% win rate) and have suffered nine losses while drawing on six occasions. They are fourth in the standings, just a point clear of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Speaking about their form, Yorke, who scored 66 times in 152 matches for Manchester United, told betting site King Casino Bonus (as quoted by GOAL):

“Erik ten Hag losing nine games in the Premier League does raise some issues. If you are a Manchester United manager, you will always be scrutinised for little details or mistakes. There's nowhere to hide.”

He then went on to compare Ten Hag's record to that of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was often criticized for his records. United lost only eight league games in the 2019-20 season, Solskjaer's first at the helm, and only six in the following campaign to finish second in the table.

Yorke added:

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a better record than Ten Hag in his full two seasons managing the club, people talk about the progress we've made and the better style of football being played.

“Manchester United have reached the FA Cup final, won the Carabao Cup and made it far in the Europa League so that is progress, but Ten Hag losing more Premier League games than Solskjaer in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons has to be called out.

“The results have not been good enough this season, Manchester United are looking over their shoulder and are desperately trying to hold onto fourth place, I'm not sure that's where the club wants to be.”

Yorke's comments come on the back of the Red Devils' stuttering recent form. Ten Hag's side have lost each of their last two league games against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United. They have struggled away from home against the top 10 teams in the standings as well.

Manchester United hope to return to winning ways this weekend

While their away form in the Premier League has been quite poor (eight wins and nine losses in 18 matches), Manchester United have certainly been a force at Old Trafford. They have won 12 of their 16 home league games this term, losing just once.

As a result, Erik ten Hag will hope his side are up for the challenge when they return to Manchester after defeats at Brighton and West Ham. The Red Devils will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Saturday, May 13.

Wolves have been excellent under Julen Lopetegui, who has picked up 30 points in his 20 games in charge to lift them out of the relegation zone and into 13th place. They will enter this contest after a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the Molineux in their last match.

