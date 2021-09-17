Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Manchester United star is out of West Ham United clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United will be without Edinson Cavani this weekend. The Uruguayan striker reportedly has a 'slight strain' and has been nursing it since the closed doors friendly against Stoke City.

The Red Devils take on West Ham United in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Sunday night. Manchester United are looking to bounce back from their shock loss to Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The striker is expected to make a return to training on Monday.



#MUFC 🤕 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Edinson Cavani is ruled out of the West Ham United clash this weekend.



The striker is expected to make a return to training on Monday.



While speaking to the media, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Edinson Cavani is out for another week. The Manchester United manager added that he expects the striker to start training early next week and be involved in the Carabao Cup clash against West Ham United. He said:

"Edinson hopefully will start training with us after the weekend. Hopefully, maybe Monday. Maybe he'll be involved on Wednesday because he had a fantastic season last season. We feel now to get the best out of Edinson this season we need him to have 100 per cent fit and not pushing.

"We've got a strong squad that will cope with having to let players heal and don't risk any further injuries. I see Edinson having a massive impact because he's that type of personality and a player. He's a top professional and he can't wait to get back on. He's working really hard to get back on the pitch."

Manchester United to offer new contract to Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard is set to sign a new contract at Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed. The midfielder was expected to leave the club this summer, but the manager insisted on keeping him as a squad player.

"He's got one year left on his contract and the club is talking to him and his dad. We see him as a Manchester United player in the future. Jesse has come back to us after a great spell at West Ham where he showed his qualities and got back into the England squad, scoring goals."

West Ham United were keen on signing the midfielder after an impressive loan spell with the Hammers earlier this year.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava