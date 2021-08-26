Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy with Manchester United's transfer window 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his satisfaction with the club's activity in the transfer market.

Respected Norwegian football journalist Arilas Ould-Saada recently had an interview with Solskjaer, where he asked the manager about the Red Devils' transfer plans for the rest of the window.

The 48-year-old replied:

“I don’t think much is going to happen. If something happens, it is a bonus. You never know what happens in the world of football. But we’ve had a very good window. I am happy with what we’ve done”

Manchester United have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market and have significantly strengthened their squad this summer.

The Red Devils ended their one-year love story with Jadon Sancho when they completed his purchase from Borussia Dortmund for a sum of £73 million in July.

They also completed a deal for Raphael Varane. The World Cup winner's arrival at the center of defense could help solve what has been a problem area for the club in the last few years.

Nevertheless, Manchester United are still linked with several names in the market, while some players have also been tipped to depart the doors at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's transfer activity should put them in the mix for a title charge

Jadon Sancho joined Manchester United from BVB this summer

Manchester United have fallen on hard times in the last few years and have struggled to match the heights reached by their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, a series of shrewd transfer decisions in recent times has significantly strengthened the squad, and there are now several match-winners in the team.

Manchester United have improved over the last two seasons but were widely seen as being short of two or three players to get to the next level.

This is where the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho come in handy. The former brings with him the experience of having spent a decade at the highest level. He enjoyed almost unprecedented levels of success at club and international level.

The latter is, hands down, one of the most exciting prospects anywhere in Europe. He comes with the added advantage of having been blooded at an early age by Borussia Dortmund.

The duo will join the already established players in the squad as Manchester United seek to reclaim their pride of place at the perch of the domestic game.

However, it will be far from smooth sailing as their major rivals, particularly Chelsea, have also significantly improved their teams.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh