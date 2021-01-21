Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on Paul Pogba after Manchester United's win over Fulham

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Paul Pogba after his side's 2-1 victory over Fulham on Wednesday night. The 27-year-old midfielder scored a spectacular left-footed winner from 25 yards out to help the Red Devils regain top spot in the Premier League table.

Paul Pogba has often been criticised for his inconsistent form during his four years at Manchester United. He was signed from Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89 million.

Much was expected of Paul Pogba as he was viewed as the player around whom Manchester United would build a squad that would challenge for the Premier League title. However, the Frenchman has struggled to live up to the hype, despite showing glimpses of brilliance and potential.

The former Juventus man has been putting in a string of impressive performances in recent weeks, leading Manchester United to crucial victories that has seen them become favourites to win the Premier League title.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quick to praise Paul Pogba after their victory away at Fulham. He said:

"Paul's enjoying his football, he's mentally very happy, he's physically in very good shape and we know all about his talent. I scored a couple of decent left-foot goals in my day but not one that good, not one from 25 yards into the top corner. It was a great goal."

Paul Pogba's recent form could force Manchester United to keep hold of him

Paul Pogba has been putting in a string of impressive performances for Manchester United in recent weeks

Midway through the first half of the season, it seemed inevitable that Paul Pogba would be leaving Manchester United. His recent form has, however, suggested that he might still have a future at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman's current deal with the club expires in 2022. This means that the club would have to sell him in the summer of 2021 if they want to get back a majority of the £89 million they spent to sign him four years ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued:

"We've always said Paul Pogba can do everything, he can play wide, in central midfield, create chances and score goals. He's really come on. The key was getting him match fit. Today he was in midfield and he was so committed and got tackles in as well as his goal."

Manchester United will likely look to keep a hold of Paul Pogba beyond this summer if his impressive form continues.