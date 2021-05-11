Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes bold claim about Mason Greenwood

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Mason Greenwood should be in England's EURO 2020 squad this summer. The Manchester United manager has backed the teenager to make it into the team because of his performance of late.

Mason Greenwood has 7 goals in his last 10 matches and has managed to break Wayne Rooney's 'most goals for Manchester United as a teenager' record. The 19-year-old was a part of the England squad last year but was sent home after breaking Coronavirus rules.

🗣"He has got something special."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Mason Greenwood is learning on the job at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/I4ZAe1bRSp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2021

Gareth Southgate is set to name his England squad for EURO 2020 soon, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Mason Greenwood in it.

The United manager was speaking to the media after the teenager scored against Aston Villa during the weekend.

He said:

"I'm sure Gareth knows Mason well enough. He knows Mason can turn a game around in one split second. He's working, learning on the job, getting more robust and he's played more than 100 games for us and is the top goal scorer as a teenager, he's been incredible. He'll have a long long future with England and I'm sure Gareth will think long and hard about which 26 he's going to pick. I like him, I like the boy which says itself what I would have done.

"I can say that Mason Greenwood is learning all the time he's learning on the job which is not easy, it's difficult and he's had to bear a lot of responsibility and he's popped up with so many important goals for us. Last Thursday night in Rome he worked his socks off and then he's going again and he's tired his body is not really filled out yet and he might not be ready for all of these games but he's got something special."

Will Mason Greenwood make it to the England EURO 2020 squad?

Mason Greenwood was touted to challenge Harry Kane for the starting role in the England XI, but that role has other candidates now. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the front runner to take the #9 spot away from the Tottenham star, while Marcus Rashford is also in the running.

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins were also touted as challenging for places in the England squad, but they are unlikely to make it.