Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names forward iconic Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign ahead of him

Manchester United icon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Alan Shearer was Sir Alex Ferguson's first choice before signing him.

The Norwegian arrived at Old Trafford from Molde FK back in 1996 for a reported £1.5 million. Solskjaer went on to make 366 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 126 goals. He scored the famous winner in the 1999 European Cup final against Bayern Munich which helped United win the historic United treble.

Solskjaer, though, has revealed that Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer was Sir Alex Ferguson's first choice. He said (via Four Four Two):

"Sir Alex wanted Alan Shearer, and who could blame him? He was the best goalscorer. But many goals doesn't guarantee trophies. United signed a cheaper striker- and I hope the gaffer was happy with me."

Shearer completed a transfer from Blackburn Rovers to Newcastle United back in 1996, for a reported £15 million fee, 10 times Solskjaer's fee. The English legend was also coming off a Golden Boot-winning campaign in the 1996 Euro. He went on to become Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals.

Signing Solskjaer, though, turned out to be a masterstroke from Sir Alex Ferguson. He went on to win 12 trophies as a player with the Red Devils, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League. Solskjaer hung up the boots at the end of the 2006-07 season with Manchester United being his last club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stint as the Manchester United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had yet another chapter left in his Manchester United story. The Norwegian rejoined the Red Devils back in December 2018, as a caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho's departure.

He was appointed as the full-time manager at the start of the 2019-20 season. Solskjaer's tenure came to an end in November 2021. He was in charge of the club for 168 games, winning 92, drawing 35, and losing 41.

While Solskjaer never won a trophy with the Red Devils, his stint was crucial in terms of bringing stability back to the club. He helped the Red Devils finish second in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season, a result the club would take in a heartbeat now.