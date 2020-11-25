Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers fitness update on 2 Manchester United stars

Manchester United stars Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were withdrawn prematurely in the 4-1 UEFA Champions League demolition of Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford. While the former was substituted at the interval for Axel Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka made way for Brandon Williams with 30 minutes left on the clock.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that neither Lindelof nor Wan-Bissaka picked up serious injuries.

“Hopefully they’ll be ready for the weekend but we’re not sure. It’s back problems for Victor and he had an ankle problem, Aaron, so there was no point taking any more chances and risking more swelling to it."

Manchester United rout hapless UCL debutants Istanbul Basaksehir

After losing the reverse fixture 2-1 in Istanbul earlier this month, Manchester United made amends with a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes was once again the star of the show, as the Portuguese midfielder grabbed the headlines with a first-half brace.

Marcus Rashford and Daniel James also got their names on the scoresheet to add gloss to the scoreline, while Deniz Turuk's late free-kick proved to be just a consolation goal for the Turks.

With nine points from four games, Manchester United are in pole position to make it through to the knockout stages. Solskjaer's side need just one point from their remaining two games to mathematically secure qualification and can seal the deal with a victory against Paris Saint-Germain next week.

After their commanding UEFA Champions League victory, the Red Devils will turn their attention to their faltering Premier League campaign. Manchester United are 10th on the Premier League standings and are coming on the back of successive victories against Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

Solskjaer and co, however, take on a high-flying Southampton side at the St. Mary's Stadium later this week and need to be at their brilliant best to secure a positive result.

