Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides an update on Paul Pogba injury

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba will be out of action for the next few weeks with a thigh injury he suffered in a 3-3 draw against Everton on Saturday.

Paul Pogba has been in a brilliant run of form since the turn of the year and was awarded the Manchester United Player of the Month accolade last month. The Frenchman has scored three goals in 19 appearances this season, while also boosting the tackle success rate of 77%.

The World Cup winner has developed a good understanding with midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba's injury will be a massive blow to United's title chase this campaign.

Speaking to MUTV, Solskjaer confirmed that Paul Pogba will be on the sidelines for the next few weeks.

He said:

“It's an injury that will take a few weeks to heal. He's just started his recovery & we'll get him back as soon & safely as we can. Of course Paul has been very important for us and we're not going to take any risks. A few weeks definitely

Solskjaer added:

“You never want to be injured & especially now Paul was really finding his form & enjoying his football... we've been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can't moan too much"

Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League table, behind city rivals Manchester City. They will play West Ham United for the 5th-round of the FA Cup next before making a trip to the West Midlands to face West Brom Albion at the Hawthorns for a league game on February 14th.

The 27-year old is likely to miss both games, along with United's Europa League tie against Spanish side Real Sociedad later this month.