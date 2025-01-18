Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign ex-Manchester United midfielder at Besiktas: Reports

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly set his sights on a former Red Devil, Tom Lawrence, as one of his first additions at Besiktas. The Norwegian manager has been appointed as the new manager of Turkish giants Besiktas, marking his return to management.

Manchester United legend Solskjaer had been out of a job since he was fired by the Red Devils in 2021 and turned down a number of roles before agreeing to become Besiktas' boss. With a need to turn the fortunes of the Turkish side around, the former Cardiff City boss has set his sights on attacking midfielder Lawrence.

According to Daily Mail, Solskjaer wants to sign Tom Lawrence from Scottish giants Rangers to bolster his side's ranks this month. The 31-year-old Wales international has appeared 15 times for his club this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists across all competitions.

Lawrence made one senior apprearance for Manchester United before leaving the club back in 2014 to join Leicester City. He has been at Rangers since 2022, but injuries have prevented him from having much of an impact in Scotland.

Besiktas are in sixth place in the Turkish Super Lig and are outside the playoff spots in the UEFA Europa League. They had been without a permanent manager since Giovanni van Bronckhorst left the club in November and have turned to the former Molde manager to get their season back on track.

Solskjaer has joined Jose Mourinho, the man he replaced at Manchester United, in the Turkish top-flight this season. The Portuguese tactician is currently in charge of Fenerbahce.

Manchester United receive offer for out-of-favor star - Reports

Manchester United have received an offer from LaLiga outfit Real Betis to sign Brazil international Antony on loan this month, as per Marca. The Spanish club are keen on the former Ajax man, who has struggled greatly since joining the Red Devils.

Antony has found himself behind Amad Diallo in the pecking order at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, making 13 appearances for a total of 401 minutes this season. The forward is wanted by Real Betis, who are looking for a replacement for Spain U-19 international Assane Diao, who departed for Como this month.

Real Betis intend to take Antony on loan but are unwilling to take on his sizeable £200,000 per week wage packet. They are working to find an agreement with the Premier League side on how they will split the 23-year-old's wages during his loan spell in Seville.

