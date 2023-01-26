Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants two Manchester United players if appointed as next Everton manager - Reports

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to sign Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay if he takes over as Everton boss. Solskjaer has been linked with the managerial position at Goodison Park after Frank Lampard's sacking.

The Norwegian has been out of management since being sacked by the Red Devils in November 2021. Soskjaer is on the shortlist to succeed Lampard along with the likes of Marcelo Bielsa, Sean Dyche, David Moyes, Sam Allardyce, and others.

According to the Sun, the former Manchester United striker is eyeing a move for the Red Devils duo if he is appointed by the Toffees.

Maguire signed for the Red Devils when Solskjare was at the helm. The Manchester United captain, however, has fallen down the pecking order at the club since Lisandro Martinez's arrival last summer. United are looking to cash in on the player. They reportedly rejected a recent loan offer for Maguire from West Ham United. A permanent transfer offer might change the club's stance.

McTominay's situation is similar to Maguire's. Casemiro's arrival has seen him get relegated to the bench. Much like Maguire, McTominay was one of Soskjaer's most dependable players.

If Solskjaer indeed takes over as the new Everton manager, having two familiar faces like Maguire and McTominay in the team should help him a lot.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville reacted to Everton's decision of sacking Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard was released from his position as the Toffees' manager after a 2-0 loss against West Ham United. Manchester United legend Gary Neville expressed his dismay at the call as he told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"[There is] a tinge of sadness I suppose on the English managers side of things – only now three in the league currently with Frank going and Steven Gerrard going, but we always knew Saturday was a high-stakes game."

Neville added:

"West Ham struggling like mad, big club. Everton struggling like mad, big club, and it was always (David) Moyes or Lampard and you look at some of the mistakes that Everton make and they’re absolutely criminal mistakes."

The Merseyside club will return to action on February 4 as they take on Arsenal in a Premier League home clash.

It ain’t easy. ‍ Ex-Premier league midfielders win percentage as managers this season:Mikel Arteta - 84%Patrick Vieira - 30%Scott Parker - 25%Steven Gerrard - 18%Frank Lampard - 15%It ain’t easy. Ex-Premier league midfielders win percentage as managers this season:Mikel Arteta - 84%Patrick Vieira - 30%Scott Parker - 25%Steven Gerrard - 18%Frank Lampard - 15%It ain’t easy. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/b1CPuQjKwO

Lampard was appointed Everton manager in January 2022, replacing Rafael Benitez with the club one place and four points above the relegation zone. The former Chelsea midfielder guided the Toffees to Premier League safety with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on the penultimate matchday of the season.

