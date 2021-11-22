“Ole is an outstanding human being” - Cristiano Ronaldo posts heartfelt message for Solskjaer after Manchester United sacking

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his Manchester United departure. The Portuguese star thanked him and wished the Norwegian good luck for his future.

Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yesterday after a string of poor results. The Red Devils are yet to appoint a new manager, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested Luis Enrique's name.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has now taken to Twitter to post a message for Ole and has gone on to call him "an outstanding human being."

"He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man. United," tweeted Cristiano Ronaldo. "But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

Ole Gunnar Soskjaer on Manchester United departure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to Manchester United's official website last night after his departure from the club. In his exit interview, the manager confirmed he was proud of his time at the club, adding he had done everything he could.

"I want to get it out there, I'm going to leave by the front door, because I think everyone knows I've given everything for this club," he said. "This club means everything to me & together we're a good match, but unfortunately I couldn't get the results we needed and it's time for me to step aside.

"Very proud," he added. "Of course, it's one of those things you dream of in your life. When you've been a player, when you've been a reserve team coach, the next job then, the only dream and the only thing you haven't done is to manage the club, and I have now. It's been a ball, it's been absolutely enjoyable from the first to the last minute."

Manchester United are now on the hunt for a replacement, and reports have linked them with several top managers. Luis Enrique, Laurent Blanc, Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and many more have been linked with the vacant position.

