“Ole’s no longer at the wheel” - Rival fans express displeasure as Manchester United finally sack Solskjaer 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally sacked as Manchester United manager on Sunday. It came after a shocking 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.

The sack had long been coming, given the series of poor results Manchester United produced recently under Solskjaer. These include a 4-2 defeat to Leicester City, a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool and a 2-0 domination by Manchester City.

Michael Carrick has been named to take charge of Manchester United's next couple of games. They include a key match against Villareal in the Champions League on Tuesday. That will be followed by facing Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

Manchester United's decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was met with a number of reactions worldwide. There have been reactions of gratitude for the past achievements along with relief from United supporters.

Meanwhile, opposition fans expressed their displeasure at Solskjaer's sacking because they believed Manchester United had become an easier opponent under him.

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions from opposition fans:

Ian Doyle @IanDoyleSport Ultimately what did for Solskjaer was United stopped getting penalties to get him out of trouble. They have been awarded only one this season in 17 games and they missed it. They had 18 last season and 22 the season before that. Ultimately what did for Solskjaer was United stopped getting penalties to get him out of trouble. They have been awarded only one this season in 17 games and they missed it. They had 18 last season and 22 the season before that.

- @AnfieldRd96 Fingers crossed Michael Carrick wins a few games in a row and gets handed a 4 year contract 🤞 Fingers crossed Michael Carrick wins a few games in a row and gets handed a 4 year contract 🤞

Raf @CFC_Raf End of an Era. Can’t believe the fans treated their club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer like this 💔👎 unacceptable

End of an Era. Can't believe the fans treated their club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer like this 💔👎 unacceptable

Karl🇸🇪 @CFC_Karl From every single rival fan, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer you will be missed From every single rival fan, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer you will be missed https://t.co/igFf8hdheC

Scott Ashby ⭐️⭐️ @Ashby94CFC I actually beg Man United get Zidane when they sack Solskjaer just so he gets exposed for how much of a journeyman fraud he was who just inherited a Madrid side where all their players were at their peak. I actually beg Man United get Zidane when they sack Solskjaer just so he gets exposed for how much of a journeyman fraud he was who just inherited a Madrid side where all their players were at their peak.

Charlie Harris @HarrisCharles5 Solskjaer nailed on to be sacked, because we play United next! I swear it happens to us at least once a season! 😂 #Cfc Solskjaer nailed on to be sacked, because we play United next! I swear it happens to us at least once a season! 😂 #Cfc

Mike @afc4life_uk You can't help feel that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been shafted.



He led United to 2nd last season, so he's clearly not as clueless as everyone makes out.



He's been given CR7 and JS who he didn't want, and had to shoehorn them into the team - leaving his previous tactics behind. You can't help feel that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been shafted.He led United to 2nd last season, so he's clearly not as clueless as everyone makes out. He's been given CR7 and JS who he didn't want, and had to shoehorn them into the team - leaving his previous tactics behind.

DVS @dvsancho_ Spurs really came out on top at #ElSackico 👏🏼 Spurs really came out on top at #ElSackico 👏🏼

TheStevenageSpur @StevenageSpur



Let's hope Levy has learned the Arnesen lessons of not assuming your football staff won't leave mid season, and supporting them in the transfer market if you wish to ensure they stay



#ManUnited #Ole #THFC #solskjaer #Transfers ConteLet's hope Levy has learned the Arnesen lessons of not assuming your football staff won't leave mid season, and supporting them in the transfer market if you wish to ensure they stay ConteLet's hope Levy has learned the Arnesen lessons of not assuming your football staff won't leave mid season, and supporting them in the transfer market if you wish to ensure they stay#ManUnited #Ole #THFC #solskjaer #Transfers

Michael Carrick to lead Manchester United until a replacement of Solskjaer is found

After the sacking of Solskjaer on Sunday, it has been made clear that Michael Carrick will manage Manchester United for the next few games.

These include games against Villareal in the Champions League and Chelsea in the Premier League at least.

ManU fanzone @ManUfanzone1



Manchester United are working to find an interim manager as soon as possible.

@FabrizioRomano Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna will stay at Manchester United as things stand - after Michael Carrick asked this morning for both to help in the backroom staff. 🔴 #MUFC Manchester United are working to find an interim manager as soon as possible. Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna will stay at Manchester United as things stand - after Michael Carrick asked this morning for both to help in the backroom staff. 🔴 #MUFCManchester United are working to find an interim manager as soon as possible.@FabrizioRomano https://t.co/gDi3fUKVub

Reports suggest that Manchester United's board is looking at an interim manager for until the end of the season. There have been multiple names thrown into the hat for the position, the most prominent being Zinedine Zidane.

However, Zidane has been reported to be tempted to go for the job of France's head coach. Moreover, he isn't comfortable with the English language which can be a big factor at the Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United manage to get him as Solskjaer's replacement or not.

Other potential replacements could be Brendan Rodgers, Eric Ten Hag or even Mauricio Pochettino.

Until a final replacement is decided, though, it will be up to Carrick to find a way to get Manchester united back to winning ways. They currently sit seventh in the Premier League table with just one win from their last seven games.

