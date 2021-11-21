“Ole’s no longer at the wheel” - Rival fans express displeasure as Manchester United finally sack Solskjaer 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was finally sacked as Manchester United manager on Sunday. It came after a shocking 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday in the Premier League.
The sack had long been coming, given the series of poor results Manchester United produced recently under Solskjaer. These include a 4-2 defeat to Leicester City, a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool and a 2-0 domination by Manchester City.
Michael Carrick has been named to take charge of Manchester United's next couple of games. They include a key match against Villareal in the Champions League on Tuesday. That will be followed by facing Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.
Manchester United's decision to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was met with a number of reactions worldwide. There have been reactions of gratitude for the past achievements along with relief from United supporters.
Meanwhile, opposition fans expressed their displeasure at Solskjaer's sacking because they believed Manchester United had become an easier opponent under him.
Michael Carrick to lead Manchester United until a replacement of Solskjaer is found
After the sacking of Solskjaer on Sunday, it has been made clear that Michael Carrick will manage Manchester United for the next few games.
These include games against Villareal in the Champions League and Chelsea in the Premier League at least.
Reports suggest that Manchester United's board is looking at an interim manager for until the end of the season. There have been multiple names thrown into the hat for the position, the most prominent being Zinedine Zidane.
However, Zidane has been reported to be tempted to go for the job of France's head coach. Moreover, he isn't comfortable with the English language which can be a big factor at the Premier League club.
It will be interesting to see if Manchester United manage to get him as Solskjaer's replacement or not.
Other potential replacements could be Brendan Rodgers, Eric Ten Hag or even Mauricio Pochettino.
Until a final replacement is decided, though, it will be up to Carrick to find a way to get Manchester united back to winning ways. They currently sit seventh in the Premier League table with just one win from their last seven games.