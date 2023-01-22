Olivier Giroud reveals what he told France teammate Karim Benzema after 2022 FIFA World Cup injury exit

France striker Olivier Giroud has revealed what he told teammate Karim Benzema after the Real Madrid striker's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

Benzema left France's camp before the commencement of the tournament. Giroud scored four goals in Qatar in Benzema's absence as he helped Les Bleus reach the final. He also became France's all-time top scorer with his goal against Poland in the Round of 16.

In an interview with Canal+, the AC Milan ace has revealed that he told Benzema about his disappointment at seeing him depart. Giroud said (via Get French Football News):

"I told him we were disappointed. I was disappointed to see him go.”

CANAL+ Foot @CanalplusFoot



L'interview de l'attaquant français ce soir dans le Canal Football Club à 19H30 sur CANAL+ La réaction d'Olivier Giroud lors du départ de Karim Benzema au début de la Coupe du Monde 🗣️L'interview de l'attaquant français ce soir dans le Canal Football Club à 19H30 sur CANAL+ La réaction d'Olivier Giroud lors du départ de Karim Benzema au début de la Coupe du Monde 🗣️🇫🇷 L'interview de l'attaquant français ce soir dans le Canal Football Club à 19H30 sur CANAL+ 🔜 https://t.co/HQqpCWdHp4

There were reports, however, that Karim Benzema recovered from his injury and was back to full fitness as Les Bleus reached the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the final against Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Didier Deschamps was quizzed about potentially recalling the striker. The France coach replied (via Sky Sports):

"I have players who have been injured before. Karim is one of them. The last to be injured is Lucas Hernandez. Since then, I have 24 players to manage. Asking the question vis-à-vis (with regard to) these players, it's awkward to say the least, if not a little more. The group is there."

Deschamps added:

"I don't care about invitations from players, former players or injured players. I don't know who will be there. We had a group at the start and who, from what happened... We lost three, with Nkunku at the beginning. They were part of the beginning of the adventure."

France eventually lost against Argentina in the final on penalties.

Karim Benzema announced France retirement after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain v France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from the national team after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He wrote on Instagram:

"I made the effort and mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I wrote my story and ours ends."

Benzema scored 37 goals in 97 games before announcing his retirement from Les Bleus.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes