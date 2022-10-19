"OMG, I'm alive" "He's a superhero" - Real Madrid fans rejoice as summer signing returns to starting XI for Elche clash

Real Madrid fans were happy to see Antonio Rudiger back in the team for their away clash against Elche in La Liga today (October 19).

The German defender joined the club on a free transfer after departing Chelsea in the summer. He has scored two goals from 13 appearances so far this season, with the latest coming in their 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Rudiger picked up a head injury while scoring the equalizer in the UEFA Champions League in stoppage time. He came on as a late substitute as Real Madrid defeated Barcelona at home on October 16.

He is back in the starting lineup alongside Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and David Alaba in defense for the clash against Elche.

Here are some of the best reactions from Real Madrid fans as Carlo Ancelotti announced his team's starting XI:

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to his team being snubbed for the Club of the Year award

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid had a great year last season as Carlo Ancelotti's team lifted the Supercopa de Espana, the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

However, they missed out on the Team of the Year award at the recently held 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were presented with the honor instead and Los Blancos finished third behind Liverpool in second.

Ancelotti spoke about the snub as he told the media ahead of his team's away clash against Elche in La Liga (via realmadrid.com):

“I'm not very sure of the criteria and it doesn't relate to the team in itself. Real Madrid were the best team because we won the Champions League."

He added:

"I'm unaware of the criteria that the decision is based on and to talk about this would represent a lack of respect toward a club that it took an awful lot of effort for us to knock [out of the Champions League], who won the Premier League and enjoyed a superb season. The most important trophy of them all was the one we lifted in May.”

Ancelotti is currently on a second stint in the Spanish capital, having previously taken charge of the team between 2013 and 2015. While reflecting on his second spell, the Italian manager said:

“I didn't think that we'd be in this position at this stage of the season. What we've achieved so far has been really good. It’s perfectly normal for these things to happen when you work at this club and that's why I don't find it so surprising."

He added:

"I’ve got got everything here to achieve success. The club has history, tradition, competition and the quality of its players. I had far more doubts at the start of last season than I do now.”

Ancelotti won the La Decima with Los Blancos in 2014 and helped them lift their 14th Champions League trophy last season.

