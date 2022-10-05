"OMG Klopp actually has a backbone","It's finally happened" - Liverpool fans in disbelief as Jurgen Klopp names extremely brave starting XI against Rangers 

Liverpool fans online were stunned after manager Jurgen Klopp made a tactical tweak for the game against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on October 4.

The German tactician opted to go for an extremely brave and attack-minded starting XI. Klopp has named Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz all in the starting XI for the first time this season.

Liverpool's starting XI for their game against Rangers can be seen below:

The presence of four attacking players means that Klopp has finally shifted from his traditional 4-3-3 formation after the Reds' poor start to the season. The players Klopp has selected indicate that Liverpool could start as a 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The tactical change has gone down well with Reds supporters on Twitter. Some fans have credited Klopp for finally deciding to change things up in the hope of a better result. Here are a few tweets in that regard:

LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_ @LFC 🤯🤯



Can’t wait to see Jota & Nunez combining up top, I’ve been waiting to see something completely different like this!! @RangersFC WOAHH Klopp changing our formation to 442..?!!🤯🤯Can’t wait to see Jota & Nunez combining up top, I’ve been waiting to see something completely different like this!! @LFC @RangersFC WOAHH Klopp changing our formation to 442..?!! 😱🤯🤯Can’t wait to see Jota & Nunez combining up top, I’ve been waiting to see something completely different like this!! 🔴💪💪

Andre @AndreTheFiend @LFC @RangersFC KLOPP CHANGED THE FORMATION! OH MY DAYS ITS FINALLY HAPPENED @LFC @RangersFC KLOPP CHANGED THE FORMATION! OH MY DAYS ITS FINALLY HAPPENED😭😭

It is worth mentioning that midfield has been a weak position for the Reds during the start of the 2022-23 season. Due to injuries to existing midfielders, Klopp has been forced to play the likes of James Milner. This has not gone down well with the supporters.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager has decided to go with just two midfielders against Rangers. He has replaced the third midfielder with an attacking option.

The new formation could see Nunez and Jota play up front as the two forwards, with Diaz and Salah offering support from the wings.

The Reds could also only manage a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the weekend. They are currently ninth in the standings, having picked up just 10 points from their opening seven games.

How have Liverpool performed in the UEFA Champions League this season?

Liverpool have made an average start to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. They opened their group stage campaign with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Serie A side Napoli in Italy.

The Reds did pick up a 2-1 win over Ajax in their last Champions League outing back in September. However, they needed a late goal from Joel Matip to secure their first win in the group phase.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently second in the standings on three points, the same as Ajax. Rangers, meanwhile, are bottom of Group A after losing both of their opening games in the Champions League.

