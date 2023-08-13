"On that action the game changes" - Mikel Arteta reveals the big problem he has with Arsenal players

The curtains lifted on Arsenal's 2023-24 Premier League season with a tense 2-1 triumph over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday. Although the Gunners seemed in total control for the majority of the match, a late surge by Nottingham put them on the defensive. This led to manager Mikel Arteta raising concerns about his side's performance in the aftermath.

The Gunners surged ahead with Eddie Nketiah landing the first blow after an exquisite maneuver from Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank. Bukayo Saka's spectacular long-range effort added another to the tally. All seemed well until Taiwo Awoniyi instigated a thrilling climax, scoring off Anthony Elanga's setup on the counter.

The Gunners were sent reeling but managed to cling to victory and secure three vital points in their championship quest. Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta was not entirely pleased despite the win. He confessed his unease at Nottingham Forest's late resurgence, stating (via Tribal Football):

"For sure, it's going to be very difficult to dominate games for 100 minutes. But we allowed them to get some grip of the game because they didn't create anything but on that action the game changes."

Arteta further emphasized his team's need to ensure they secure the game properly:

"Momentum shifts immediately after that goal. That's not the moment to change it, you cannot change it, now you have to be so good at dealing with that situation, running the clock down and earning the points. The team has done that really well but we're going to have to be more ruthless and more critical of ourselves to be more pushy and kill the game."

He concluded with insight into his responsibilities as the manager, noting:

"That's my job - to create bigger problems to the opponent than the ones they are creating us and to play the best possible way to earn the right to win the game and have the highest possible probability to win the game."

"In order to do that we have to pick the right players to win the game every week - not only to start but also to finish. The players that come in during the final part of the game really helped us as well to win the game."

Exit looms with Kieran Tierney's future uncertain at Arsenal

With a bulging roster of defenders including the recent acquisition of Jurrien Timber, the Gunners appear to have marked one of their own as expendable. Scottish international Kieran Tierney's days as a regular starter for the Gunners seem numbered. Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on August 12 saw Tierney entirely absent from Mikel Arteta's chosen squad.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano (via TheTopFlight) has reported that the club is eyeing a permanent sale of Tierney to Real Sociedad, despite the Spanish side initially showing interest only in a loan. While talks continue between the two clubs, other teams are also said to be keeping a watchful eye on Tierney's situation.

Kieran Tierney's journey with Arsenal began in 2019 when he left Celtic, the club that groomed him into a promising star. Though initially under the tutelage of Unai Emery, he has since played 112 matches under Mikel Arteta's management. His consistent presence on the field for Arsenal last season might have belied what lay ahead, as evidenced by his mere five starting appearances in the Premier League.